IPL 2023: Fans react as MS Dhoni again shows why DRS is called ‘Dhoni Review System’

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the twelfth fit of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, held between hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) and guests Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the El Clasico of the cash-rich league, the MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai through seven wickets, securing their 2nd consecutive victory within the sixteenth season. With the win, the Super Kings rose to fourth position within the issues desk.

Ajinkya Rahane, the veteran batter, had a memorable debut for the Yellow Army, as he top-scored with 61 runs off simply 27 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the present holder of the Orange Cap, additionally chipped in with unbeaten 40 runs from 36 balls to take CSK over the end line.

- Advertisement -

Fans, on the other hand, overlooked the chance to peer CSK skipper Dhoni bat all over the epic conflict. But the Ranchi-born celebrity made his presence felt at the box through taking a very good catch of the arena’s No. 1 T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, after which displaying why DRS is referred to as the Dhoni Review System.

It all took place all over the 8th over of MI’s innings bowled through Mitchell Santner when the left-arm spinner controlled to lure Surya on the second one ball of the over. Dhoni stuck the ball at the back of the wickets, however the umpire wasn’t satisfied and dominated within the batter’s favour. However, MSD made up our minds to move upstairs, and after the verdict was once reviewed, a transparent spike was once stuck between the bat and the ball, leading to Surya’s dismissal from the pitch.

- Advertisement -

See extra

Here is how enthusiasts reacted:

- Advertisement -

See extra

See extra

Dhoni and DRS. Nostalgia. Some tennis ball jump. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) April 8, 2023

See extra

See extra

Do we want to wait until it get at the display??

DRS for a Reason

Mahi Bhai “Dhoni Review System”#Dhoni

Dhoni Review System pic.twitter.com/ChM1JPDOy7 — Ragnar lothbrok (@Srihari15134656) April 8, 2023

See extra

See extra

Dhoni assessment machine they stated, rather well stated. #MIvsCSKhttps://t.co/FEPuh8qSEi — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 8, 2023

See extra

See extra

“When Dhoni says out there’s nothing to look back” Dhoni Review System moves again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XAbtPwGarP — 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) April 8, 2023

See extra

See extra

See extra