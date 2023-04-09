Bayern’s Kane decision; Barcelona open to selling assets

90min rounds up the most recent switch news, rumours and gossip circulating all over the world…
Bayern Munich are reluctant to get right into a bidding conflict for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, which might give Manchester United a loose run on the England captain. He is valued at £100m or extra. (Mirror)
Barcelona might be open to gives for Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres to lift money. (SPORT)
Liverpool have ambitiously been related with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as a part of a rebuild in the midst of the pitch. (El Nacional)
Liverpool have additionally been related with Brighton superstar Alexis Mac Allister, as have Chelsea. (Relevo)
Arsenal and Chelsea are each mentioned to be fascinated with Wolfsburg full-back Ridle Baku, who may be attracting consideration from Villarreal in Spain. (Caught Offside)
Barcelona are preserving tabs on 18-year-old Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler. (Relevo)
Paris Saint-Germain stay hopeful of agreeing a brand new contract with Lionel Messi, in spite of a decision from Barcelona to take him again to Camp Nou. (SPORT)
Arsenal are mentioned to have made touch over a possible deal for Porto superstar Pepe, the Portuguese membership’s rising Brazilian winger, now not the veteran centre-back who may be there. (Express)
PSG may see Sergio Ramos depart them for Saudia Arabia, with Al Hilal reported to be operating on a deal for the 37-year-old. He is out of contract in lower than 3 months. (Nicolo Schira)
Manchester United may call for up to £50m for Scott McTominay, a participant in most sensible shape and related with Newcastle. (Star)
Newcastle and West Ham at the moment are regarded as a few of the frontrunner to signal Wilfried Zaha on a loose switch will have to he depart Crystal Palace when his contract expires this summer time. (Star)
Palace may signal Sunderland’s Jack Clarke in its place for Zaha. (Sun)
Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu has Premier League suitors, with Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, West Ham, Leicester and Brentford scouts looking at him in motion just lately. (Mirror)
