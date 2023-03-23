IPL 2023: BCCI introduces new rule changes and playing conditions for the 16th season

As the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to finish, lovers are eagerly ready for the graduation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 16th season of the cash-rich league will start with a blockbuster conflict between 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and earlier version’s winners, Gujarat Titans (GT), on March 31.

Ahead of the starting of IPL 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) has made some changes in the regulations and playing conditions. The apex board has determined to tweak the playing conditions to make the toss beside the point.

- Advertisement -

According to a record in ESPNCricinfo, the new IPL playing conditions will permit the captains to stroll in with two other group sheets. It will allow them to modify their playing XI relying upon the choice at the toss – if they’re batting first or bowling first – and make the toss on the subject of beside the point.

“Currently, the captains have to exchange the teams before the toss. This has been changed to an exchange of teams immediately post the toss to enable teams to choose the best XI, depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player,” learn the playing conditions discussed in the record.

- Advertisement -

Notably, it’s the 2nd instance when a T20 event would put in force this rule. Recently, SA20 allowed groups to announce their XIs after the toss. In that festival, groups to start with put 13 names on the sheets earlier than pronouncing their ultimate XIs after the toss.

Apart from converting the time of captains’ announcement of the playing XI, there have additionally been another vital changes to the playing conditions. As consistent with the new regulations, an unfair merit by means of each keeper and fielder might be declared a lifeless ball by means of the umpire, and 5 penalty runs might be added to the batting group’s overall. Let’s take a look at another tweaks to the IPL playing conditions: