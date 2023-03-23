FHP – NBC 6 South Florida

(*6*)



One guy used to be rushed to the sanatorium Thursday morning after he used to be shot whilst riding on an front ramp to the Palmetto Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officers mentioned the capturing happened simply earlier than 2:30 a.m. when a white BMW SUV used to be touring at the ramp. A silver automobile pulled up along with and started capturing on the SUV.

- Advertisement -

The driving force of the SUV, an grownup male, used to be struck a number of instances by means of bullets and brought to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with critical accidents.

The silver automobile persevered touring south at the throughway. No further information at the driving force or the auto used to be launched. Anyone with information is requested to name FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.