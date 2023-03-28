IPL 2023: Aaron Finch picks the ‘X-factor’ of Lucknow Super Giants for the forthcoming season

In their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season remaining 12 months, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) established themselves as a power to be reckoned with. Under the management of KL Rahul, the Super Giants inspired all and sundry with their emblem of cricket and ruled the fifteenth season of the cash-rich league. They secured a place in the playoffs by means of profitable 9 out of 14 league video games ahead of their adventure concluded as they had been defeated by means of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the semifinal.

As the Lucknow-based franchise are set to kick off their marketing campaign in the IPL 2023 with the high-voltage conflict towards Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 01, former Australia skipper Aaron Finch has picked the ‘X-factor’ of the remaining 12 months’s debutants.

- Advertisement -

On the ‘Know your team’ display on Star Sports, Finch went with all-rounder Deepak Hooda as the ‘X-factor’ of Super Giants. Notably, Hooda had an amazing marketing campaign with the bat as he ended up scoring 451 runs at a strike fee of 136.66 and completed the match underneath the top-10 run-getters listing.

Finch reckoned that Hooda has followed the quantity 3 batting place and units up a excellent platform for different batters together with his first rate strike fee and competitive taste of batting.

- Advertisement -

“The X-factor for me this season for Lucknow I see is Deepak Hooda. He’s someone who has taken the responsibility of batting at number 3. He’s someone who strikes at a good strike rate, particularly in the first 10 balls. He continues to keep being aggressive. If he can bat for longer periods while being aggressive, that will set up that middle and lower order to be at their destructive best,” stated Finch.

For the unversed, Hooda has been a typical member of India’s limited-overs groups and made notable contributions in more than a few fits. In June remaining 12 months, the Rohtak-born exhibited his batting prowess by means of smashing a century in a T20I sport towards Ireland. Later, all through the ODI and T20I sequence towards the West Indies, Hooda proved to be a precious asset together with his correct and disciplined off-spin bowling.