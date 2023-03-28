Belgium beat Germany in thriller, Scotland stun Spain

What a header this is! 💥@afcbournemouth‘s Kieffer Moore places Wales in entrance towards Latvia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Gareth Bale loved that one in the stands 🙌#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/009ytKVlU8

— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 28, 2023