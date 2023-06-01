Investigators have recording of Trump acknowledging he held onto sensitive document: Sources

Federal investigators have of their ownership an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from July 2021, on which he recognizes he held onto a sensitive army file after leaving place of job, assets verify to ABC News.

The recording used to be made all the way through a gathering at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golfing membership, that Trump held with individuals who had been serving to former leader of workforce Mark Meadows together with his memoir, in step with assets.

Trump indicated all the way through the recording that he knew the file in query used to be secret, the assets mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Meadows used to be now not provide for the assembly, the assets mentioned, however different Trump aides, together with Margot Martin, had been there.

Special recommend Jack Smith, who’s investigating Trump’s dealing with of labeled paperwork after leaving place of job, has wondered witnesses concerning the recording, assets conversant in the topic mentioned.

The particular recommend’s place of job declined to remark to ABC News.

- Advertisement -

A Trump spokesperson mentioned in a remark to ABC News, “Leaks from radical partisans behind this political persecution are designed to inflame tensions and continue the media’s harassment of President Trump and his supporters. It’s just more proof that when it comes to President Trump, there are absolutely no depths to which they will not sink as they pursue their witch hunts.”

President Donald Trump forums Air Force One ahead of departing Harlingen, Texas. Mandel Ngan/AFP by way of Getty Images, FILE - Advertisement -

“The DOJ’s continued interference in the presidential election is shameful and this meritless investigation should cease wasting the American taxpayer’s money on Democrat political objectives,” the Trump spokesperson mentioned.

News of the recoding used to be first reported by way of CNN.

On the recording, which ABC News has now not listened to nor received, Trump is heard attacking Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and referencing one file specifically that Trump claimed Milley had compiled, in step with assets. Trump, who mentioned at the recording that he nonetheless had the file in his ownership, mentioned the file used to be about attacking Iran, assets mentioned.

The explicit nature of the file described within the recording isn’t recognized.

The July 2021 dialog came about a number of months ahead of representatives for Trump passed over to the National Archives 15 containers of presidential information that integrated paperwork with labeled markings, and greater than a yr ahead of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property used to be searched by way of the FBI final August.

During the August seek investigators exposed greater than 100 labeled paperwork after Trump’s staff did not agree to a June 2022 subpoena in the hunt for all such information that remained in his ownership.

It’s unclear whether or not the file allegedly referenced within the recording used to be amongst the ones paperwork to start with passed over to the Archives or the ones seized by way of the FBI within the August 2022 seek.