`Cheap Thrills` singer Sia reveals autism spectrum diagnosis







Two years after her movie `Music` courted controversy for misrepresenting other folks with autism, singer-songwriter Sia has printed that she is “on the spectrum” and in “recovery mode”.

The Australian musician used to be referred to as out for casting a neurotypical actor — her common collaborator Maddie Ziegler — as a nonverbal autistic teenage woman in her function directorial debut `Music` in 2021.

During a up to date episode of `Rob Has a Podcast`, Sia mentioned she has been in a position to grow to be herself handiest within the ultimate two years.

“I`m on the spectrum and I`m in recovery and whatever… For 45 years, I was like, `I`ve got to go put my human suit on`. And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself,” the `Chandelier` hitmaker mentioned.

She additionally mentioned nobody can “love you when you`re filled with secrets and living in shame.”

“And then we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don`t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything,” she added.

`Music` adopted a newly sober girl named Zu, performed by means of Kate Hudson, who turns into the father or mother of her half-sister Music (Ziegler), a teenage woman at the autism spectrum.

At the time of the debate, Sia had hit again at critics, pronouncing the tale used to be impressed by means of her “neuro atypical friend” who “found it too stressful being non verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother”.

She later introduced an apology, including the scenes in query in “Music” could be got rid of from long run screenings.

