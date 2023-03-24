Interesting facts about Australian star Alyssa Healy on her birthday

Happy Birthday Alyssa Healy – Here are some fascinating facts about the Australian wicketkeeper-batter:

In 2006, she turned into the primary woman to play amongst boys within the personal colleges’ festival in New South Wales.

- Advertisement -

In 2010, Healy made her global debut towards New Zealand.

Her uncle Ian Healy was once one of the vital biggest wicket-keepers of Australian males’s crew.

- Advertisement -

In 2016, Healy tied the knot with Australian males’s cricketer Mitchell Starc.

She received participant of the event within the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup.

- Advertisement -

In December 2018, ICC named Healy T20I Player of the Year.

Healy has 58 stumpings to her title, which is the very best in T20Is.

She owns the Guinness World report for taking a cricket ball’s very best catch ((270.66 toes).

Her unbeaten 148 towards Sri Lanka in 2019 is the very best person ranking in a T20I inning by means of a wicketkeeper.

In 2019, Healy received the Belinda Clark Award, which recognises Australia’s best possible ladies’s global cricketer.

She leads the desk of maximum catches as a wicketkeeper in T20Is (51).

Healy is lately in India the place she is main UP Warriorz within the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL). Notably, Warriorz will probably be dealing with Mumbai Indians (MI) within the Eliminator on March 24.