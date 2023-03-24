Barcelona handed another injury blow ahead of Copa del Rey Clasico

Barcelona must face the second one leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final in opposition to Real Madrid with out centre-back Andreas Christensen after he used to be injured on world responsibility.
The Denmark defender began Thursday’s victory over Finland however controlled not up to 20 mins earlier than limping off with a calf injury with a noticeable glance of fear on his face.
According to AS, assessments on Christensen’s injury have printed an issue which can rule him out of motion for a minimal of 3 weeks.
Barcelona will go back from the world ruin in opposition to Elche on April 1 earlier than welcoming Real Madrid to Camp Nou for the second one leg of their cup conflict 4 days later, and they’re going to must make do with out one of their beginning defenders.
Xavi is already with out each Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, and dropping Christensen is another huge blow to the Blaugrana boss.
Ronaldo Araujo has additionally been nursing an adductor injury however the Uruguay world is anticipated to get better in time to stand Elche.
Barcelona secured a 1-0 victory over Real within the first leg of the semi-final however Xavi used to be now not inspired together with his facet’s efficiency and publicly warned the Blaugrana that they must make stronger for the go back fixture.
Since then, the 2 facets have confronted off in league motion, with Barcelona touchdown a crushing blow within the La Liga name race with a past due winner to transport 12 issues transparent and successfully ensure the trophy will likely be returning to Catalonia.
A home double is now at the playing cards and Barcelona will likely be taking a look to get one over on their Madrid competitors as soon as once more, even supposing Christensen’s most likely absence is not going to assist their reason.
Marcos Alonso may shift over from left-back, whilst each Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are choices to interchange Christensen.