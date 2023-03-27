Monday, March 27, 2023
Instagram Live: Trans Day of Visibility

March 27, 2023

In our ongoing series 19 Minutes with The 19th, we aim to give you, our audience, the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how our reporters cover the many issues impacting women, women of color and LGBTQ+ people across the country. 

In our next discussion, just ahead of Trans Day of Visibility, LGBTQ+ reporter Orion Rummler will be joined by Oklahoma state Rep. Mauree Turner and Imara Jones, founder of TransLash Media.

They will discuss the many laws targeting trans adults and youth that are advancing in statehouses across the country, including Oklahoma, and what visibility for transgender people means in this current political moment. 

Click here to get a reminder ahead of Thursday.


This story was originally published by The 19th

