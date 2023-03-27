Downtown Cedar Hill projects underway: What you need to know

City officers say “it will feel like Cedar Hill in a new, exciting way while still holding the history here.”

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Big adjustments are going down in Cedar Hill, with main projects underway within the downtown house.

Lake Moreno Partners began the redevelopment of 40,000 sq. ft within the downtown district in 2018, however additional building used to be driven due with the pandemic, and resumed this 12 months.

Although they center of attention on one house, Cedar Hill’s Director of Economic Development, Henry Florsheim, says the enhancements “are part of a much bigger initiative, not just for downtown,” however for all of the neighborhood.

This a part of the mission will turn into historical structures at West Belt Line Road and Broad Street into a mixture of eating place, retail, and workplace areas, making a magnet for leisure, whilst nonetheless staying true to its roots.

"It will really feel like Cedar Hill in a brand new, thrilling means whilst nonetheless preserving the historical past right here," Florsheim says.

At the similar time, town is wrapping up building at the first section of its Downtown Complete Streets Project.

The objectives of the plan are to convey such things as wider sidewalks, programmed parking, boulevard furnishings and tree lighting fixtures to Old Town Square – in the end making the world extra out there and convey folks in combination.

"We're building connectivity, not just within the downtown district, but all up and down this quarter to build a new experience for our citizens and for visitors too," Florsheim says.

Those connections downtown will ultimately permit folks to get to different projects within the works extra simply, just like the new library, museum and signature park.