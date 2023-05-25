Inside the Dallas hotel where Tina Turner broke free from Ike







Dallas, the town where Tina Turner’s existence modified endlessly. On July 3, 1976, simply earlier than the American Bicentennial, Tina and Ike Turner had been in Dallas for a excursion. However, that night time, Tina made a daring determination that may alternate her existence endlessly: she left her abusive husband Ike at the Hilton-Statler Hotel and ran throughout Interstate 30 to search out shelter at a Ramada Inn. She would finally end up staying at the Ramada Inn, which is now the Lorenzo Hotel, for 3 days. It is rumored that she left Ike as he slept that night time; she arrived at the entrance table of the Lorenzo Hotel with best 36 cents and a Mobil gasoline card, battered and bruised.