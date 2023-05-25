Bill to Eliminate Paper License Plates in Texas Passes Senate – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas Senate has handed a invoice that paves the best way for changing paper license plates with steel ones, in a transfer that might assist take on power fraud. If the Texas House approves the proposed regulation, Governor Greg Abbott is most probably to signal it into regulation. NBC 5 Investigates unveiled fraudulent process again in 2021, in a document detailing how prison gangs subverted the device to produce counterfeit paper tags, which have been then put on vehicles concerned in prison actions. The Texas DMV introduced a number of measures to take on the problem, however fraudsters remained a step forward, generating totally pretend tags. The proposed regulation goals to shut the ones loopholes and ship a blow to organised crime.
