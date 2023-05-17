Infant suspected to have been exposed to illegal substance

On May 14, 2023, a girl used to be arrested and charged with damage to a kid after a one-year-old used to be suspected to have been exposed to what’s in all probability an illegal substance. The incident came about at Exceptional Emergency Center in Port Arthur, Texas, and used to be reported to 911 by the use of a choice. The Port Arthur Police Department launched a commentary in regards to the incident.

The child used to be discovered retaining a small, transparent bag, suspected to include an illegal substance, and used to be allegedly noticed with a white substance round her nostril that led to cardiac arrest. The toddler used to be in an instant introduced to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas for additional remedy.

The similar day of the incident, Ava Chambers, 30, used to be arrested and charged with damage to a kid.

This is a growing tale, and extra updates shall be equipped as showed information turns into to be had.

