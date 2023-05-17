Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets a standing ovation at festival opening







French filmmaker-actress Maiwenn`s historic drama `Jeanne du Barry`, starring Johnny Depp because the French king Louis XV, had its international premiere at the opening evening of the Cannes Film Festival`s 76th version. Depp, alongwith forged contributors and the movie`s director, attended the opening rite of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor used to be noticed posing at the crimson carpet, wearing a coat, purple-hued sun shades and his hair tied again in a ponytail.

The 59-year-old celebrity used to be greeted with a standing ovation as he entered the theatre. Videos on social media display the actor getting into the crowded screening corridor, preserving the palms of Maiwenn as other people clapped.

Earlier, he used to be greeted by means of screaming enthusiasts at the crimson carpet as he signed autographs. The Cannes opening marks his go back to the highlight following his explosive trial remaining yr with ex-wife Amber Heard. `Jeanne du Barry`, directed by means of and co-starring Maïwenn, has been billed as Depp’s comeback — regardless that his distinguished presence at Cannes has been hotly debated.

A brand new social media marketing campaign with the hashtag #CannesYouNot is asking out the Cannes Film Festival for “celebrating abusers for 76 years.” The marketing campaign used to be introduced on-line, days ahead of the festival, by means of supporters of Amber Heard, reported Variety.

The film marks Depp`s performing comeback after a three-year hiatus following his lengthy prison fight with ex-wife Amber Heard that culminated in a defamation trial received by means of Depp in December.

Maiwenn`s 6th function, the duration film revolves across the tumultuous dating of the French king and his lover, Jeanne du Barry (performed by means of Maiwenn), whom he introduced into the Versailles Palace to are living close to him despite the fact that she wasn`t a noble.

Louis XV, who used to be nicknamed “the beloved”, in the end died as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. He reigned for 59 years, the longest within the historical past of France after that of Louis XIV.

Maiwenn used to be in the past at Cannes in 2011 with `Polisse`, which received the Jury Prize, and in 2015 with `My King`, which earned Emmanuelle Bercot a perfect actress award. `Jeanne du Barry` could also be anticipated to play in festival.









