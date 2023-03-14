Indoor Ski Resort Could Come To North Texas

Get ready to trade in those cowboy boots for some skis — an indoor snowsports resort could be coming to North Texas.

Former alpine ski racing icon and CFO of Alpine-X, Bode Miller, plans to bring Alpine-X Indoor Snowsports resorts to yet-to-be-determined locations in Texas. The company confirmed it is looking into Dallas and Austin markets.

Alpine-X could make its Texas debut by early 2026, according to Culture Map Dallas. It plans to open two resorts in the state, before possibly expanding to other cities in Texas.

“This is part of our growth strategy that targets major North American metropolitan areas,” Alpine-X CEO John Emery said in a statement. “We are aiming to establish a footprint of Alpine-X branded resorts and the dynamic Texas market is a perfect spot for our properties. We’re excited to join forces with this group in Texas, who are passionate and experienced in the development, delivery, and operation of indoor entertainment venues.”

The resort will feature an indoor snow area with dedicated areas for skiing, snowboarding, lessons, and “snow play,” as well as a hotel, food and beverage options, and an indoor adventure area.

The Texas resorts will include the company’s usual programs designed to grow the community of snowsports participants and supporters, including “Snow Play for All,” an extension of the Alpine-X Club, a free membership program geared towards building a participating community of snowsports enthusiasts, which will also be available.

“We look forward to providing the Alpine-X experience to communities in Texas – locations typically without snow or convenient, year-round access to snowsports,” a statement from Alpine-X read. “Our resorts will be designed for the entire community and offer experiences for everyone, inside and outside the snowdome, regardless of skill level.”

Once the location is decided upon, the companies will form a joint venture to evaluate and select sites, structure and source development capital, as well as oversee the design of the resorts. All properties developed under the joint venture will be branded as Alpine-X Indoor Snowsports Resorts and will operate the resorts under long-term management and license agreements.