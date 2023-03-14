CT fugitive captured in Texas after years on the run: US Marshals

EL PASO, Texas — A fugitive dealing with kid porn fees in Connecticut used to be apprehended in Texas after failing to seem in court docket over a decade in the past.

Thomas Marcel used to be apprehended in El Paso whilst seeking to pass again into the U.S. from Mexico on March 13, in step with the U.S. Marshal District of Connecticut.

U.S. Marshals from Connecticut and Line Star, together with Connecticut State Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection labored to apprehend Marcel. Marcel is recently being held a the El Paso County Detention Facility and is looking ahead to extradition again to Connecticut to stand the failure to seem rate.

Back in October 2012, Marcel failed to seem in a court docket in Connecticut for fees in a kid porn arrest from September 2008.

The 2008 arrest resulted in Marcel dealing with two counts of engaging a minor by means of pc, unlawful ownership of kid porn, selling a minor in an obscene efficiency and possibility of harm to a minor.

Editor’s Note: It used to be up to now reported that the arrest used to be made in January. It has been corrected to mention the arrest used to be made in March.

