IND vs AUS, 2023 [WATCH]: Delighted Virat Kohli congratulates Shubman Gill after the latter’s century

India ruled Australia on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad courtesy of Shubman Gill’s blazing ton and Virat Kohli’s resilient half-century knock. The host made the Aussie bowlers sweat arduous on Saturday (March 11), and are these days in a super place with Virat Kohli (59) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) nonetheless on the crease.

Resuming the play on 36 on the 2d day, India misplaced skipper Rohit Sharma (35) with simply 72 runs on the board. But from there on, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara took the topic into their very own palms and stitched a 115-run stand for the 2d wicket. The 23-year-old Punjab cricketer placing the Australian bowlers on the bay slammed his maiden ton at house. He scored flawless 128 of 235 balls, together with twelve fours and a six. Meanwhile, Pujara additionally scored a resounding 42 of 121 deliveries.

- Advertisement -

However, after Gill’s century, Pujara fell prey to Todd Murphy and used to be brushed aside Leg Before Wicket (LBW) in the 61st over. Coming out to bat on no. 4, Virat took a second to congratulate Gill for his ton and shared fun with the right-handed batter. Following Pujara’s wicket, the Delhi cricketer stored the second gentle by way of laughing and punching Gill on the chest as a gesture of lauding.

Here’s the video:

- Advertisement -

See extra

This used to be Gill’s total 2d hundred in the Test layout, and he additionally become the 2d youngest opener after KL Rahul to achieve the three-figure mark towards Australia. Notably, Rahul had accomplished the feat again in 2015.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the fit, India completed the day on 289/3 in 99 overs. Meanwhile, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon and Murphy had been the bowlers to bag wicket for the Australian aspect. Stepping again onto the box on Day 4, the hosts will glance to hold the momentum and diffuse the lead set by way of the guests as they these days path by way of 191 runs with two days of play last.