LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado Republican Party on Saturday decided on a combative former state consultant who promised to be a “wartime” leader as its new chairman, becoming a member of a number of different state GOPs this yr that experience elected far-right figures and election conspiracy theorists to their best posts.

The transfer in Colorado comes because the birthday party totters on the point of political irrelevance in a state shifting rapidly to the left.

Former State Rep. Dave Williams, who unsuccessfully attempted to insert the word “Let’s Go Brandon” into his identify at the birthday party’s number one poll remaining yr and insists — incorrectly — that former President Donald Trump gained the 2020 election, used to be decided on by means of the birthday party’s government committee out of a seven-person box.

Williams crossed the desired 50% threshold at the 3rd poll after being recommended by means of one among his competition, indicted former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who had didn’t surpass 10%. Peters faces seven prison fees for her alleged function in illegally having access to balloting machines in her county. She has denied the allegations whilst turning into a distinguished nationwide determine within the election conspiracy motion.

A 3-term state consultant from a conservative district within the town of Colorado Springs, Williams unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Doug Lamborn within the Republican number one remaining yr. The Colorado Secretary of State’s workplace rejected his effort to incorporate a well-liked conservative word denigrating President Joe Biden in his identify at the poll. A pass judgement on agreed Williams may just now not be referred to as Dave “Let’s Go Brandon” Williams.

In his speech to just about 400 hardcore Republican activists and birthday party leaders, Williams reprised the topics he hit all through his marketing campaign — that the birthday party’s contemporary deficient efficiency in Colorado is solely because of it now not preventing arduous sufficient, now not any disconnect between its activists and nearly all of the state’s electorate.

“Our party doesn’t have a brand problem,” Williams instructed the crowd. “Our party has a problem with feckless leaders. … We need a wartime leader.”

Election deniers have won three other state party chair positions recently — in Idaho, Kansas and Michigan — and as his party is reeling from a brutal 2022 election year.

Republicans lost every statewide election last year by double digits and are down to their lowest share of the state Legislature in Colorado history. They have not won a major statewide race since 2014 and lag well behind Democrats and unaffiliated voters in registration.

Like six of the seven candidates who ran, Williams advocated trying to overturn a ballot measure that requires the party to allow unaffiliated voters to cast ballots in its primary. All of the candidates except Kevin McCarney, a former Mesa County party chairman, expressed skepticism that Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Williams’ main rival ended up being Erik Aadland, a combat veteran and political novice who ran an unsuccessful race for a congressional swing seat in the Denver suburbs last year. Although he’s also questioned the 2020 election results, he advocated for discussing elections in less aggressive language and based his speech Saturday around the theme of how “love trumps hate.”

Still, he also spoke in combative terms about how the party should move forward after Williams’ selection.

“We are besought by a radical left that wants to destroy this country, and we need to come together and win elections,” Aadland instructed the group.