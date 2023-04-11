Incentives unknown for auto parts manufacturer’s Liberty County project | Georgia

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts developer and producer plans to spend greater than $72 million on a brand new production facility in Liberty County.

However, it’s unclear what incentives financial construction officers supplied to Seohan Auto Georgia and the associated fee to Georgia taxpayers.

“The project is still active,” a Georgia Department of Economic Development rep informed The Center Square by way of e-mail. “Georgia Quick Start has offered to provide comprehensive, customized training services.”

According to a news free up, the South Korean corporate, a “Tier-1 automotive parts supplier” for Hyundai Motor Group America, plans to create a minimum of 180 new jobs. In October, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America broke floor on a completely devoted EV and battery production facility in neighboring Bryan County, the corporate’s first such facility.

Officials mentioned Seohan Auto Georgia’s new facility at Liberty County’s Dunwoody Court Site within the Tradeport East Business Center must get started manufacturing in overdue 2024.

“Sustained growth of the EV market over the past few years suggests that accelerated changes to the automotive market is inevitable,” Seohan Auto Georgia Corporation CEO Jung Kee Koo mentioned in a press release. “We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry, and will be a new frontier for Seohan’s future with limitless opportunities and potential.”