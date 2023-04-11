Tampa MMA fighter takes his shot at UFC’s biggest stage

TAMPA, Fla. — Elite combatants say their subsequent battle is all the time crucial battle. But for Tampa’s Billy Quarantillo, Saturday’s match-up towards Edson Barboza is in reality the biggest struggle of his combined martial arts profession. He’s been preventing professionally for greater than a decade, and he is in the end labored his manner as much as the absolute best stage within the recreation.

“It’s my whole entire life. I have my family life, but my working life has been a lot busier,” Quarantillo stated sooner than a up to date coaching consultation. “Doing this day in and day out. Treating it like a full-time job, and treating like the highest-level athlete I can.”

Quarantillo, 34, is coming off an outstanding TKO victory over Alexander Hernandez in December.

“My last fight was a huge win. It’s taken me this many fights to get to this point. Co-main event. UFC. It doesn’t get any bigger than that,” Quarantillo stated.

Barboza, 37, has received 13 of his 22 fights by way of knockout. Billy stated the truth that he is dealing with the sort of unhealthy opponent is what drives him to coach laborious each day.

“It’s very motivating. Wake up every morning, train super-hard,” he defined. “[Edson Barboza’s] always in the back of my mind because he’s a super-violent opponent. He’s got highlight-reel knockouts.“

Quarantillo (17-4) has had his ups and downs within the MMA preventing recreation, however he is taken good thing about each 2nd probability that is come his manner.

“Billy’s right where he needs to be. This is the perfect opportunity to fight a guy of this caliber,” stated Billy’s trainer, Matt Arroyo. “The perfect timing for both guys in their career. And I know Billy’s going to win. I know it.”

Arroyo’s been in Billy’s nook for 13 years. Their circle has stayed constant over that point, and Quarantillo credit that consistency with serving to him reach luck.

“This is probably our 30th fight together. So it’s the same group of guys. And we’re just getting better and better and better as we go on,” he stated.

Arroyo added that this weekend’s battle is the fruits of each twist and switch they have got long gone via over the ones previous 30 fights.

“Everything he’s ever done. From street fighting when he was a kid, to wrestling, to fighting with his friends, to Jiu Jitsu class, striking class, kickboxing tournaments. All of that is going to prepare him for that fight,” Arroyo stated.

Quarantillo stated he nonetheless will get chills when he thinks about being at the biggest stage within the recreation, and he additionally needs to stick there.

“The final goal isn’t reached yet,” Billy mentioned. “I’ve still got a lot more steps in my career that I want to reach. And this is just one of those big steps.”

Quarantillo (17-4) and Barboza (22-11) throw down within the co-main match Saturday evening from the T-Mobile heart in Kansas City, MO. The leading card is scheduled to start out at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.