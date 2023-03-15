In Wisconsin, Liberals Barrage Conservative Supreme Court Candidate With Attack Ads

The largest pro-Kelly spender, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s trade foyer, has spent $3.4 million on his behalf up to now. Nick Novak, a spokesman for the crowd, declined to remark at the team’s long term plans. A Fair Courts America spokesman didn’t reply to messages on Tuesday. The flood of Protasiewicz advertisements have attacked Justice Kelly for his opposition to abortion rights, previous statements attacking Social Security and his affiliation with Republican makes an attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, amongst different problems.

Mr. Kelly’s spokesman, Ben Voelkel, mentioned Mr. Kelly used to be filming a tv advert on Tuesday. He predicted the Kelly marketing campaign and its allies would quickly meet up with Judge Protasiewicz and Democrats in general tv spending, however on the identical time advised the tens of millions of greenbacks spent of tv time used to be wasted in a slightly low-turnout April election.

“We’re reaching out to voters in a lot of different ways,” Mr. Voelkel mentioned. “They are spending millions of dollars for an election that’s not going to have a big turnout. We’ve taken a slightly different approach.”

Wisconsin’s municipal clerks started putting absentee ballots for the Supreme Court election within the mail this week, and in-person ballots can also be solid beginning subsequent Tuesday. Private polling performed through officers on each side of the race displays Judge Protasiewicz with a lead over Justice Kelly within the mid-to-high unmarried digits. Mr. Voelkel disputed that Justice Kelly used to be trailing however declined to show the marketing campaign’s figures.

The courtroom election is officially a nonpartisan contest, however there may be little thriller about the place the applicants stand politically. The bulk of Judge Protasiewicz’s marketing campaign cash has come from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which is able to switch limitless quantities below state regulation. Justice Kelly has labored as a attorney for the Republican National Committee, which employed him to concentrate on “election integrity” problems for the birthday celebration all through and after the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton endorsed Judge Protasiewicz. Justice Kelly used to be counseled through President Donald J. Trump all through the justice’s 2020 re-election marketing campaign, which he misplaced.

In the remaining 3 weeks, the Protasiewicz marketing campaign has spent $9.1 million on tv promoting, and out of doors teams supporting her have spent $2.03 million, in keeping with AdImpact, a media-tracking company.