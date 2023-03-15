Akshay Kumar, John Abraham’s 2011 film to get a sequel with the same cast? This is what we know

Akshay Kumar are looking ahead to films like Hera Pheri 3 Welcome 3. The celebrity has had a lean patch at the field place of business wishes a blockbuster to soar again. One of his hits is Desi Boyz. The film used to be about Akshay Kumar John Abraham who males who abruptly lose their jobstake up paintings as strippers in bachelorette events. It used to be a luck at the field place of business. The songs had been a hit too.

In an interview to TellychakkarAnPandit stated that his company is running on too many films throughout languages. It turns out he have Desi Boyz 2The Big Bull 2Sarkar 4 a remake of Omkara in the lineup. They also are the manufacturers of Veer Savarkar. That film has Randeep Hooda Ankita Lokhande. He used to be additionally requested if Akshay Kumar John Abraham would go back to the Desi Boyz 2 film.

- Advertisement -

He used to be quoted as announcing that the script could be depending on the script. He instructed the portal”I am not sure about the same cast or the new cast or mix match cast because I want to make this as a younger film.” The film additionally had Deepika Padukone Chitrangda Singh.

Akshay Kumar has been going through flak for doing too movies. Fans are disenchanted that he has been signing remakes of South films. The incontrovertible fact that Hera Pheri 3 is being made via Farhad Samji has additionally disenchanted some folks. As of nowhe is in the US for the Entertainers Tour. Disha PataniMouni RoyStebin BenSonam BajwaManiesh Paul also are with him alongside with Nora Fatehi. Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff are coming in combination for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The shoot is going down at Scotland. Ali Abbas Zafar is the filmmaker of the film. His fanatics have hopes from that film.

- Advertisement -



*************].





