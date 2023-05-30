Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Illinois quick hits: Ten killed in Chicago during holiday weekend; another festival canceled | Illinois

Ten killed in Chicago during holiday weekend

It was another violent holiday weekend in Chicago. Police say at least 53 people were shot over the Memorial Day weekend, 10 fatally.  The shooting victims ranged in age from 2 to 77 years old. The violence took place despite a collaborative public safety effort that Mayor Brandon Johnson said he will implement this summer. Last week, Johnson touted what he called a holistic approach to public safety with new funding to support community groups. 

Another festival canceled 

Another Chicago-area festival has been canceled over safety concerns. Organizers announced over the weekend on social media that the Chicago Ridge Village board has canceled Ridgefest due to safety concerns. The festival was scheduled for the end of July and was to feature Ted Nugent as the headliner. In May, Tinley Park canceled the final day of a carnival after a massive crowd of teenagers descended on the event.

Summer heat across Illinois 

Temperatures are going to heat up this week in Illinois. The first 90 degree readings are expected in many parts of the state in the coming days. Temperatures will be above normal for the entire week, and will approach the mid-90s to near 100 degrees this weekend in some areas. There is a slight chance for much needed rain mid-week.  

This article First appeared in the center square

