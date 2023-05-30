2023 Memorial Tournament picks, odds, predictions, field: Golf insider fading Rory McIlroy at Muirfield

Jon Rahm nonetheless has some unfinished industry at Muirfield Village, and he will be looking to soar again this week at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Rahm received the Memorial in 2020 and ruled in 2021 sooner than having to withdraw after taking a six-shot lead via 3 rounds. The Spaniard tied for tenth final 12 months, and now he is available in off a tie for fiftieth at the PGA Championship two weeks in the past. Rahm is considered one of a number of stars within the loaded 2023 Memorial Tournament box who took final week off, however Scottie Scheffler isn’t in that workforce. The international’s No. 1 golfer posted a top-five end at the Charles Schwab Classic. Joining Rahm and Scheffler in Dublin, Ohio is a stacked invitational box additionally that includes Rory McIlroy and two-time Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay. After Rahm and Cantlay dominated for 3 years, Billy Horschel broke via for his 7th excursion victory final 12 months, and he’s going to shield beginning Thursday.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler (6-1) and Rahm (7-1) because the favorites in its newest 2023 Memorial Tournament odds. Cantlay (10-1), McIlroy (12-1) and Xander Schauffele (14-1) are also anticipated to be height contenders. Viktor Hovland (20-1) and Collin Morikawa (22-1) are the one different golfers shorter than 30-1, whilst Horschel is a 125-1 longshot to copy as champion. Before making any 2023 Memorial Tournament alternatives, you should definitely check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad makes a speciality of having a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had fantastic luck within the outright and first-round chief markets and having a bet head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot sooner than he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights all the way through the 12 months. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a profitable head-to-head file in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs). He was once up greater than 70 devices over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Memorial Tournament box and has locked in his perfect bets, height sleepers and favorites to steer clear of. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad’s PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Memorial Tournament skilled alternatives

In one stunning transfer, Nejad is fading four-time main champion McIlroy, one of the most favorites. The 34-year-old does not have a really perfect historical past at Muirfield and has struggled extra continuously than now not this season. He did arrange a top-10 end at the PGA Championship however slightly cracked the highest 50 in his earlier time out and neglected the minimize at the Players and Masters. The Northern Irishman’s perfect end in his previous 4 journeys to Muirfield is T-18. His efficiency off the tee (189th in riding accuracy) and to the vegetables (154th in vegetables in law) point out the intensity of his struggles.

On the opposite hand, Nejad sees numerous price in Tyrrell Hatton at 35-1. The Englishman has completed within the height 20 in 4 directly tournaments, and the skilled says he “simply checks all the boxes.” Hatton is forty ninth in strokes won across the inexperienced and ranks within the height 20 in each and every different strokes won class. That well-rounded sport must play effectively at Muirfield, and the 31-year-old has seven victories international. His most effective excursion win got here greater than 3 years in the past, however Nejad says “I think he has a shot to win The Memorial” at what he sees as a forged quantity. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Memorial Tournament golfing alternatives

Nejad has locked in his perfect bets for the 2023 Memorial Tournament and is selecting his longshots, together with one participant who is priced upper than 60-1. The skilled says this golfer “recently flashed the ability to contend” and has a powerful historical past at Muirfield. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So which avid gamers must you goal or steer clear of for the 2023 Memorial Tournament, and which golfer may just convey an enormous payday of greater than 60-1? Check out the chances underneath, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad’s top prop picks for Memorial Tournament 2023, all from the expert coming off a three-month span where he was up 70 units, and in finding out.

2023 Memorial Tournament odds, box, contenders

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

Ok.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1