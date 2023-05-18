FILE – Winner Justyna Kowalczyk of Poland skis all through the women skiathlon 7.5 km vintage and seven.5 km unfastened tournament of the FIS Cross Country World Cup in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Poland’s Alpinism government say that climber Kacper Tekieli, husband of Justyna Kowalczyk, Polish more than one Olympic and World champion in cross-country snowboarding, has died tragically in Swiss Alps. The frame of 38-year-old Tekieli used to be discovered Thursday, May 18, 2021 underneath an avalanche. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

The Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation says the husband of two-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk has been killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps

WARSAW, Poland — The husband of two-time Olympic champion Justyna Kowalczyk used to be killed Thursday in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps, the Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation stated.

Sports climber Kacper Tekieli, who used to be 38, closing posted on Facebook on Tuesday from Konkordia Hut in Fiescherthal, Switzerland.

Tekieli used to be a mountaineering trainer who climbed in the Himalayas at the Makalu, the 5th easiest mountain in the arena, and on Broad Peak, in addition to in the Alps. He married Kowalczyk in 2020. The couple have a 20-month-old son.

Kowalczyk, a cross-country skier who gained gold medals on the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Games, has retired from festival.

