2026 World Cup Kickoff Events In Frisco

On May 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., The Star in Frisco will host a portion of the ongoing 2026 World Cup kickoff.

According to Visit Frisco, a scavenger hunt was set up across North Texas. Activation tents will be handing out free #WeAreDallas T-Shirts AND the first 26 fans to arrive at each location will receive a special gift.

- Advertisement -

“We are so excited that Frisco will play a significant role in the region’s hosting of the largest single-sport event in history,” Visit Frisco shared on Facebook.

Guests at The Star will also have the opportunity to take pictures with FC Dallas mascot Tex Hooper, and “put their soccer skills to the test.”

Other locations will also host the events today:

- Advertisement -

AT&T Discovery District: 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Fort Worth Stockyards Station: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Klyde Warren Park: 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Texas Live: 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

According to NBC5, an official unveiling event will take place at the AT&T headquarters in Dallas with FC Dallas President Dan Hunt, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. The launch will be assisted by 15 area youth soccer players wearing newly branded World Cup apparel.

“We are three years away from the return of the FIFA World Cup to North Texas,” Hunt said. “The #WeAreDallas brand launch continues the legacy of Dallas’ involvement with the greatest sporting event in the world. We are Dallas. We are excited. We are ready to show the world how we will flourish on the international stage.”

The World Cup is the largest single-sport event ever. The new format will have 48 teams playing 104 matches in 16 host cities spanning three countries.

The newly announced #WeAreDallas brand is a significant milestone as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup begins.

Related