How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ and its spinoff series ‘1883’ and ‘1923’

Paramount Network - Advertisement -



“Yellowstone” used to be named the most-watched display on TV of 2022, with the Season 5 premiere drawing an target market of just about 16 million, incomes it the identify of most-watched cable premiere since 2017’s “The Walking Dead.”

But the Paramount Network’s western drama is infamously tough to music into with out cable — and issues develop even messier whilst you think about all of the “Yellowstone” spinoffs and prequel series. Looking for a information to lead you throughout the wild west of making an attempt to movement this extremely in style series? We’ve were given you coated. Keep studying to be told the entirety you want to know in regards to the “Yellowstone” universe.

- Advertisement -

Paramount community, Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Best tactics to watch “Yellowstone”:

The ‘Yellowstone’ timeline defined:

- Advertisement - Emerson Miller/Paramount+



Looking to get started your adventure with the Duttons on day one? Right now, the chronological timeline of the “Yellowstone” universe starts in 1883, with the Paramount+ unique restricted series, aptly named “1883.” The western prequel stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as Dutton settlers crossing the rustic searching for a greater existence.

“1883,” now streaming on Paramount+

After “1883” comes “1923,” which takes position in, you guessed it, the yr 1923. The 2nd prequel series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford because the technology of Duttons tasked with protecting their land all over The Great Depression.

“1923,” now streaming on Paramount+

Then, in any case, you’ll be able to be able for the primary tournament: “Yellowstone” seasons 1-5.

“Yellowstone” Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

“Yellowstone” Season 5, now streaming on Philo

How many ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs will there be?

Paramount



On height of 5 seasons of “Yellowstone” and the restricted prequel series “1883” and “1923,” yet one more “Yellowstone” spinoff display is at the method within the type of “6666,” a display that may center of attention at the Four Sixes Ranch in provide day. “6666” these days has no set unlock date, however the series will sign up for the opposite “Yellowstone” spinoffs solely on Paramount+.

Show writer Taylor Sheridan additionally reportedly has 3 extra “Yellowstone” tales within the works. “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” which is an extension of the “1883” tale with logo new characters, and two extra displays that includes Dutton ancestors from the Nineteen Forties and Nineteen Sixties, respectively.

All in all, that brings the “Yellowstone” universe display depend up to seven. And with the series incomes the identify of maximum watched display throughout all of TV in 2022, there is also much more “Yellowstone” tales to inform at some point.

How to watch ‘Yellowstone’

Paramount



“Yellowstone” follows the Dutton circle of relatives, homeowners of the biggest farm animals ranch within the U.S., as they deal with near-constant war at the borders in their land. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and extra, the primary 4 seasons of this western drama are these days to be had to movement on Peacock. Season 5 of “Yellowstone” not too long ago aired its midseason finale and is set to return later in 2023.

“Yellowstone” Seasons 1-4, now streaming on Peacock

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” — the newest season to air — is these days simplest to be had to watch as VOD at the Paramount Network — the channel, now not the streaming platform.

To watch “Yellowstone” Season 5, you’ll be able to desire a streaming provider that incorporates the Paramount Network or has a cable add-on, akin to Philo TV (the most affordable possibility), Sling TV with the “Comedy Extra” add-on, DirecTV Stream’s “Choice” tier or Hulu’s Live TV tier.

How to watch ‘1883’

Emerson Miller/Paramount+



The first “Yellowstone” prequel series charts the origins of the Dutton circle of relatives and how they got here to personal their notorious land. “1883” is to be had to movement solely on Paramount+.

“1883,” now streaming on Paramount+

How to watch ‘1923’

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in ‘1923.’ Streaming on Paramount+ in 2022. James Minchin III/Paramount+



The most up-to-date “Yellowstone” prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. “1923” follows Dutton ancestors throughout the Prohibition Era whilst they try to cling on to their circle of relatives’s land throughout The Great Depression. “1923” is now streaming solely on Paramount+.

“1923,” now streaming on Paramount+

The perfect TV offers presently

Looking to improve your viewing enjoy at house so you’ll be able to rewatch “Yellowstone,” take a look at the newest and motion pictures and extra? Keep studying to take a look at the most efficient offers on 4K TVs, TV stands and extra.

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition good TV

LG by means of Amazon



According to the emblem, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung’s “The Frame” includes a gallery design that “hugs the wall.” This good TV is supposed to mix in seamlessly with some other wall artwork you’ll have.

The OLED TV options 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to toughen your viewing enjoy with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus integrated get right of entry to to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon buyer referred to as the TV “the best 4K panel I’ve ever owned.” “The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room,” they commented.

65″ LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition good TV, $1,797 (incessantly $3,000)

65″ TCL Roku good TV



TCL by means of Walmart



This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable possibility that makes use of the user-friendly Roku interface.

“I recently bought this tv last week and I’m really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up,” wrote a Walmart buyer. “If you want a tv that’s affordable TCL is the way to go. I don’t have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV’s again from this brand in the near future.”

65″ TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

75″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K good TV



Amazon



This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV gives a 4K UHD show and enhanced colour and readability thank you to Dolby Vision.

The TV additionally helps voice management with Amazon Alexa. Its high quality image high quality and huge measurement make this TV a forged selection for soccer fanatics — plus, it is exhausting to to find this kind of large display screen at this kind of low value.

75″ Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K good TV, $800 (lowered from $1,100)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD

Best Buy



This Amazon streaming stick to a brand new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with suitable Bluetooth headphones and comes provided with Alexa-enabled voice-control era.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $40 (lowered from $50)

Related content material from CBS Essentials: