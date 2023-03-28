Tarrant County commissioners vote to direct more people to mental health treatment instead of jail

Tarrant County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ship more people into mental health treatment instead of jail.

Republicans and Democrats at the Commissioners Court got here in combination to make bigger the listing of nonviolent crimes that make any individual eligible to cross to the Mental Health Jail Diversion Center instead of the county jail.

The county all the time deliberate to make bigger eligibility for the middle, and that point has come since the heart is so underutilized, stated Democratic Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” he stated.

Now, people can switch to the middle at once from the jail, in a procedure coordinated with MHMR, the county’s mental health company.

“During the book-in process, a conference between MHMR, the originating law enforcement agency and the Tarrant County jail supervisor will determine if the charges can be dropped, and the individual diverted to the Center,” , in accordance to a press unlock.

Ramey Heddins, leader of behavioral health at MHMR, stated closing week the middle serves about 30 people a month, nevertheless it will have to be serving that quantity or more an afternoon.

These are giant adjustments from how the middle has labored because it opened closing yr. Before, particular person law enforcement officials had to convey any individual to the middle themselves. If they introduced an eligible suspect to jail instead, that suspect can be held there — they usually may finally end up on a years-long waitlist for a state mental health mattress.

The heart simplest accredited people charged with legal trespassing. With their vote, commissioners added 5 more nonviolent, misdemeanor fees to the listing eligible for diversion:

Theft

Possession of marijuana

Disorderly behavior

False file

Terroristic danger (if there’s no violence)

The diversion heart is administered via MHMR. At the middle, people can get mental health treatment, connections to assets like meals stamps, and up to a yr of case control to get them on their toes. Most of the people who cross to the middle are experiencing homelessness, officers say.

The suggestions for the adjustments got here from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and the Tarrant County District Attorney. People with a historical past of violent crime is probably not eligible.

Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez, who represents northwest Tarrant County, believes the direct pipeline from the jail to the diversion heart shall be a game-changer. That will take some of the power off law enforcement officials, who had to come to a decision the place to convey a suspect, he stated.

“It was once left to unbiased officer discretion, and there was once no actual steering or coaching on how to accomplish the function,” Ramirez said.

Tarrant County’s neighbor to the east is making similar efforts to keep mentally ill people out of jail and off long waitlists for state mental health beds. Dallas County hired a consultant last week to figure out how to get more people to its own diversion center.

Dallas County also sued the state last week for the lack of state mental health beds.