How to Speed Up Videos on TikTok

TikTok is the most productive platform to eat short-form movies. But what occurs whilst you stumble onto one thing fascinating however visibly longer than the ten-second clips you are used to observing? Well, you’ll accelerate that video.





How to Adjust TikTok Videos Playback Speed

- Advertisement -

Some might imagine TikTok unhealthy for you, however that does not forestall the social media platform from discovering its position on many of us’s displays.

It’s constantly enforcing options for its creators, just like the Series Feature, and manages to pull customers in with viral sounds and results and stay them coming again. It’s really easy to scroll and scroll you can even achieve some degree the place you wish to have to restrict your display screen time on TikTok. After all, there are such a lot of movies to see.

- Advertisement -

MAKEUSEOF VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

But from time to time, a video is just too gradual in your liking. You nonetheless need to watch it with out lacking anything else however can not endure its present tempo.

- Advertisement -

Sure, you’ll use the little indicator on the backside and drag it forward. But that leaves an excessive amount of to probability—what if you happen to skip an essential component?

TikTok permits you to alternate the playback velocity of movies. First, click on the proportion button on the best of the display screen. Then, if you see the 3 rows of choices, pass to the 3rd row and drag it so the buttons transfer from left to proper.

You’ll ultimately see an icon referred to as Playback velocity. Tap it and pick out the velocity you would like to set on the video. You can choose 1.5x or 2x sooner and even slower at 0.5x.

Now, once you’ll Auto Scroll, it’s essential waste much more time on the platform. And, since TikTok is checking out an Auto Scroll function, that can occur faster than you assume.

Changes That Make Sense for the Platform

TikTok is understood for brief and snappy content material, so this selection is precisely what the physician ordered. You nonetheless see the entirety incorporated in movies, however it is at a tempo extra comfy for you.