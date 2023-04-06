Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones will present Ware at Hall of Fame

The Cowboys posted a video of the touching trade on their Twitter on Thursday morning.

DALLAS — Demarcus Ware is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And Jerry Jones will be there to welcome him to Canton.

Ware this week requested Jones to be his presenter at the Hall of Fame induction rite in August. Jones used to be very happy to just accept.

“You were the voice that welcomed me into the Hall of Fame and I want, for you, that voice to keep going and you be my presenter this year,” Ware instructed Jones.

"I just can't tell you what an honor it is," Jones mentioned. "I mean, it's really because it's you. It means more to me than being in the Hall of Fame. Because I know what you're apart of, and that's how I got in the Hall of Fame."

The love is SO REAL between those two. 🏈💙⭐️@DeMarcusWare made a wonder request for Jerry Jones to be his @ProFootballHOF presenter.#DallasCowboys | #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/AJS2425wat — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 6, 2023

Ware arrived to greet Jones and joked that he used to be there for a draft talk over with.

"Hey, I wish the world we could do it," Jones mentioned with a grin. "We'd sign you up."

Ware defined to Jones what it supposed when the Cowboys proprietor used to be there previous this 12 months to tell him he used to be heading to Canton.

“When I knocked on your door and I walked in and you said that to me, it was life changing,” Ware mentioned.

Jones instructed Ware about some of the talks he used to be having with NFL draft potentialities.

“You’re, as a person – not the football player, but also the football player you were to your team – this is what I thought it might be like in heaven if you got to the NFL,” Jones mentioned. “I mean that. You’re the picture of it. Congratulations.”

Ware starred for the Cowboys when they drafted him eleventh total out of Troy in 2005.