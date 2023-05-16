How to make spiced buttermilk: Quick chaas recipe for digestion

Imagine a drink that not only cools you down on a hot summer day but also provides a burst of flavour and numerous health benefits! We’re talking about spiced buttermilk or more commonly known as masala chaas, a refreshing and nutritious beverage that is also a great summer digestive aid. With its unique blend of spices, herbs, and tangy buttermilk, this drink is not just a treat for your taste buds, but also a tonic for your body and mind. So, whether you’re looking for a delicious and healthy alternative to sugary drinks or simply want to explore new flavours, spiced buttermilk is the perfect beverage for you. Let’s take a look at how to make spiced buttermilk at home.

Spiced buttermilk can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It is made by combining buttermilk with various spices to create a flavourful and satisfying drink. It is a popular drink in many parts of the world, particularly in India, where it is known as “lassi”.

Benefits of spiced buttermilk or chaas

Spiced buttermilk or masala chaas comes with several health benefits. According to a study published in International Journal of Scientific Research and Management, buttermilk is a rich source of calcium, protein, and vitamins, making it an excellent choice for those who want to maintain a healthy diet. The spices used in the buttermilk such as cumin, coriander and black pepper, are known for their digestive properties, helping to improve digestion and relieve bloating and indigestion.

Spiced buttermilk is also a low-calorie drink, making it a great option for those who are watching their weight. Additionally, the fresh herbs like mint and cilantro used in the recipe are loaded with antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties, making this drink even more beneficial for overall health and wellness.

How to make spiced buttermilk?

Ingredients:

*2 cups of buttermilk

*1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder

*1/2 teaspoon of coriander powder

*1/4 teaspoon of black pepper powder

*1/4 teaspoon of red chili powder

*1/4 teaspoon of salt

*1 tablespoon of chopped fresh mint leaves

*1 tablespoon of chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Method:

1. Start by gathering all the required ingredients. Make sure that the buttermilk is at room temperature.

2. In a small bowl, combine the cumin powder, coriander powder, black pepper powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk until it is smooth and frothy.

4. Add the spice mixture to the buttermilk and whisk again to combine.

5. Add the chopped mint and cilantro leaves and stir well.

6. Taste the spiced buttermilk and adjust the seasoning as per your liking. You can add more salt or spice if required.

7. Chill the spiced buttermilk in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

8. When ready to serve, give the spiced buttermilk a good stir and pour into glasses. Garnish with a sprig of mint or cilantro leaves, if desired.

You can also add different flavours to the spiced buttermilk by adding fruits such as mango or strawberries. So go ahead and give this delicious and healthy drink a try!