Mets winless in last 7 series after blowout loss splits 4-game set with Nationals

WASHINGTON — Joey Meneses drove in 4 runs as a part of a four-hit day, CJ Abrams homered and the Washington Nationals defeated the New York Mets 10-3 on Monday to separate a four-game series.

New York has misplaced 9 of its last 13 and dropped 15 of 21 since its 14-7 get started. The Mets are 0-5-2 in their last seven series and feature now not gained consecutive video games since taking 3 in a row from April 19-21. Big-spending New York fell to fourth in the NL East, 1 1/2 video games forward of last-place Washington.

“A lot of times you know what the problem is and you’re just trying to figure out ways to fix it,” Mets middle fielder Brandon Nimmo mentioned. “That’s what makes this sport difficult. I don’t really know. There’s probably a number of things you can point at.”





Patrick Corbin (2-5) earned his first house victory since last Aug. 28, surrendering two runs and 8 hits over six innings.

The rebuilding Nationals, who scored in every inning they batted aside from the second one, stepped forward to 17-17 since shedding 5 in their first six video games.

“Let’s forget about the first week of the season,” Washington supervisor Dave Martinez mentioned. “We’ve been playing really well. I want them to take that into consideration. Not just playing one team, but understanding where we’re at and what we’re doing. It’s been fun. They’re playing with a lot of energy. They come to the ballpark ready. They’re engaged. They’re going out there and they’re doing the simple things right.”

Meneses doubled in Lane Thomas with one out in the primary to place New York in every other early hollow. The Mets were outscored 37-9 in the primary inning this season.

Meneses added every other RBI double in the 3rd off New York starter David Peterson (1-6). Keibert Ruiz adopted with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

The Nationals scored two extra runs in the fourth and every other in the 5th towards Peterson, who allowed six runs and 9 hits in 5 innings. Peterson has yielded a minimum of 4 runs in six consecutive begins, and his ERA ballooned to a season-high 8.08.

“He knows he’s capable of pitching well up here and he feels good physically,” supervisor Buck Showalter mentioned. “That’s what’s been really frustrating for everybody. Some of the breaking balls have been inconsistent. I thought he had a little better one today, but he just never could get any footing where they had to guard against something.”

Abrams hit a solo shot off Tommy Hunter in the 6th. It used to be the second one day in a row Abrams went deep, and 3 of his 4 homers this season have come towards the Mets.

Meneses added a run-scoring infield unmarried later in the inning and an RBI double in the 8th. He is hitting .452 (19 of 42) with 20 RBIs with runners in scoring place.

The Mets controlled 3 hits in two other innings towards Corbin, however driven throughout only one run in either one of them – Jeff McNeil’s RBI unmarried in the second one and Tommy Pham’s sacrifice fly in the 6th.

New York has now not homered since Pete Alonso’s second-inning homer Wednesday at Cincinnati, a span of 52 innings. The Mets had two doubles amongst their 11 hits Monday, whilst seven of Washington’s 15 hits went for additonal bases.

“We know what we’re doing right now is not producing wins, but we also know this team is very capable of that,” Nimmo mentioned. “Look to what you’ve done in the past, look at things that have helped in the past and be open to new information on how we can get better. Then when you get up to the plate, it’s compete time. It’s time to grind it out.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Showalter mentioned RHP Carlos Carrasco (elbow irritation) may go back from the injured record Friday or Saturday if his between-starts paintings day is going smartly. Carrasco pitched 4 shutout innings Sunday in a rehabilitation get started for Double-A Binghamton.

Nationals: Washington activated OF Corey Dickerson (left calf pressure) from the injured record and optioned INF/OF Jake Alu to Triple-A Rochester. Dickerson were at the IL since April 2.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (1-1, 2.25 ERA) makes his first house get started at Citi Field on Tuesday as New York starts a three-game series towards majors-best Tampa Bay.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (3-5, 2.96) begins Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series at Miami.