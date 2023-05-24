How the U.S. is dealing with backlog of migrant sponsorships





The United States of America is at the moment confronted with the factor of tackling a backlog of migrant sponsorships. CBS News reporter, Camilo Montoya-Galvez discusses this subject with the target audience, as over 1.5 million requests from people searching for to sponsor the front of migrants from 4 international locations had been gained by means of the program. However, because of its barriers, simplest 30,000 entrants will also be licensed every month. The govt's efforts against addressing this factor are explored in better element.


