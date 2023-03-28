How the son of Sam Newman’s life was ‘ruined by a basketball champ Jock Landale’

A bombshell felony problem by the son of AFL nice Sam Newman in opposition to an NBA megastar has poured filth on the ‘rotten tradition’ of one of Australia’s maximum elite personal faculties.

Max Jones, 25, is suing Geelong Grammar for negligence over the alleged incident involving Australian NBA megastar Jock Landale.

In a Supreme Court of Victoria writ bought by Daily Mail Australia, Landale is accused of actually dancing on Jones whilst the pair have been boarding at the elite college in 2013.

Max Jones (left) along his well-known father Sam Newman

While Geelong Grammar has lengthy promoted ‘instilling the values of braveness, compassion and interest’, Mr Jones has accused the college of ‘failing to institute a tradition at the college th­at ­averted the abuse of scholars by fellow scholars’.

Geelong Grammar is amongst Australia’s maximum unique personal faculties the place charges value $40,000 a yr. The then Prince Charles, now King Charles III, attended the college for 6 months in 1966.

Mr Jones alleges Landale – who’s now engaged to the niece of TV presenter Rebecca Maddern – compelled him to the flooring and attacked him whilst they have been each housed in the college’s Manifold Boys’ Boarding House.

The prestigious quarters are one of 3 basis properties at Geelong Grammar, along side Cuthbertson and Perry properties.

Court paperwork state Mr Jones was in yr 10 whilst Landale was in yr 12 when the older boy allegedly struck.

Mr Jones claims he were sitting quietly staring at tv in the not unusual room inside of Manifold when Landale and his mate entered armed with a moveable speaker.

With the track pumping, Mr Jones alleged Landale positioned the speaker on a within sight desk sooner than choosing him up by his shoulders and slamming him to the flooring.

What came about subsequent left Mr Jones with life converting accidents, he claimed.

The court docket has been instructed Landale stood on Mr Jones’ decrease abdomen and ‘many times jumped on (him) to the beat of the tune’.

Basketball megastar Jock Landale (pictured with fiancée Indi Maddern) is being sued by Max Jones over an alleged incident at Geelong Grammar in 2013

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (left) and Jock Landale (proper) react after a blocked shot in the 2nd part in opposition to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 22. Landale is accused of being a college bully

Mr Jones claimed Landale was unfastened to attack him as a result of the college failed to offer protection to him.

‘(Geelong Grammar) owed a non-delegable accountability of care to (Mr Jones) to workout such handle the protection of (him) as a cautious father or mother would take of his or her personal kids,’ his legal professionals submitted in a remark of declare.

While Mr Jones admitted to struggling some again ache sooner than the alleged incident, he claimed the assault was guilty for what has develop into life lengthy struggling.

‘Following the incident (Mr Jones) was winded and in ache. He had earlier again ache which was made considerably worse by the incident,’ his legal professionals mentioned.

Mr Jones claimed he was taken to Cabrini Hospital for his accidents the very subsequent day.

‘While in immense bodily ache, (Mr Jones) … in the long run underwent L4/L5 laminectomy surgical procedure on February 8, 2013,’ the court docket was instructed.

‘(He) continues to revel in again ache, together with occasional leg weak point as a consequence of the accidents bobbing up from the incident.’

Max Jones, the youngest son of Sam Newman (pictured), is suing his former college

Mr Jones is suing each Geelong and Landale, 27, for loss of previous and long run income and scientific bills, and enlisted felony company Arnold Thomas and Becker to constitute him.

‘The incident constituted a battery at not unusual regulation for which the ­2nd defendant (Landale) is at once liable’, the writ mentioned.

‘As a consequence of the incident and the accidents brought about by the incident, the plaintiff’s skill to pay attention and the find out about was prejudiced.’

Geelong Grammar has ­denied the allegations and claimed Mr Jones didn’t document any attack at the time.

Landale has additionally denied the alleged attack and different allegations made in opposition to him by Mr Jones.

Lawyers for the college, Landale and Mr Jones have all declined to remark additional with the subject recently sooner than the courts.

The allegations are the newest in a rising record of court cases aimed toward the college by former scholars.

In 2019, a feminine pupil alleged she was sexually assaulted in a school room by a male pupil at the college.

The younger girl, who was supported by a cohort of her fellow Geelong Grammar scholars at the time, slammed the college’s reaction to her grievance as ‘disgusting’.

Max Jones claims the alleged attack passed off at Geelong Grammar (pictured) in 2013

Cameron Rahles-Rahbula was fined $5000 in March after a Justice of the Peace discovered him accountable of the usage of his cell phone to movie a topless pupil with out her consent at Geelong Grammar School in 2021.

The 18-year-old feminine alleged the boy compelled her to accomplish oral intercourse on him in a personal school room at the college’s Corio campus.

In 2017 the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual abuse heard from 13 former scholars, who defined surprising main points of abuse which was rife at the college between 1956 and 1989.

In 2018, an abuse survivor from Geelong Grammar was awarded $1.1 million in repayment, in spite of having up to now settled for a nominal quantity, after it was printed that the college had acted in unhealthy religion right through earlier agreement negotiations by failing to divulge that it had wisdom that the culprit was a paedophile.

This month, Paralympian and previous Young Victorian of the Year Cameron Rahles-Rahbula have shyed away from a prison conviction after secretly filming a semi-naked teenage lady as he carried out physiotherapy on her at the college.

At the time of the offending, Rahles-Rahbula was hired as a physiotherapist at the Corio Bay Medical Group, which was gotten smaller to offer on-site therapies to Geelong Grammar scholars.

In 2021, the sufferer attended an appointment with Rahles-Rahbula to obtain remedy to her neck and again in class.

During the remedy, the minor stated she spotted a cell phone seemed to had been strategically positioned close to her as she lay in part undressed on the remedy desk.