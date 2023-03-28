Lamar Jackson requests trade from Ravens

In a sequence of tweets, the big name quarterback stated he asked a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson stated Monday he has asked a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, pronouncing the group “has no longer been enthusiastic about assembly my worth.”

- Advertisement - In a sequence of tweets, the big name quarterback stated he asked a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and stated they had been nonetheless hopeful they might achieve a long-term handle him.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson stated on Twitter. “Any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.”

A letter to my Fans I wish to first thanks enthusiastic about all the love and beef up you constantly display against me. All of you might be wonderful and I respect y’all such a lot. I would like you all to grasp to not imagine the whole lot you examine me. Let me individually solution your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

Jackson would possibly not desire a trade to enroll in a brand new group. The nonexclusive franchise tag permits him to barter with different golf equipment. However, it additionally offers Baltimore a possibility to compare any settlement he makes. The resolution to make the trade request public is also an try to deter the Ravens from matching every other group’s be offering — or an try to spur extra pastime amongst different groups by way of mentioning that he desires out of Baltimore.

- Advertisement - If Jackson makes a handle every other group and the Ravens do not fit, that group would owe Baltimore two first-round draft selections.

Ravens trainer John Harbaugh spoke broadly about Jackson on Monday on the league’s homeowners conferences in Phoenix.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. That’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh stated. “I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.”

- Advertisement - Jackson used to be the 2019 NFL MVP. His passing and working talent make him one of the crucial recreation’s largest stars. At age 25, he already is one in every of six quarterbacks in NFL historical past with 10,000 yards passing and four,000 dashing.

Jackson has been harm on the finish of the previous two seasons, and the Ravens haven’t reached the AFC championship recreation with him. If he stays with Baltimore, he’ll have a brand new coordinator. The Ravens employed Georgia’s Todd Monken for that place after the top of ultimate season.

Harbaugh stated he anticipates Jackson being Baltimore’s quarterback at the beginning of subsequent season.

“You’ve got to plan for all the contingencies for sure,” Harbaugh stated. “But I’m pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson. I mean, Lamar Jackson is a great player. Lamar came back in great shape last year. He’s fired up to play. That’s the Lamar that I’m looking forward to seeing. Can’t wait to get back on the grass and go to work, and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”

Harbaugh attempted to stick upbeat in regards to the potentialities of Jackson’s go back. If Jackson does come again and play this season on Baltimore’s $32.4 million franchise tag, it might indubitably be an ungainly state of affairs, and the trainer can have his paintings lower out for him looking to soothe any exhausting emotions.

“Nothing’s modified when it comes to the relationships, how we really feel about Lamar, how we wish to construct our group,” Harbaugh stated.

Jackson does no longer have an agent. In a memo despatched to groups ultimate week and received by way of The Associated Press, the NFL control council stated an individual who isn’t an NFLPA-certified agent is also contacting golf equipment and making an attempt to steer them to barter with Jackson. The memo reminded groups that, underneath the collective bargaining settlement, if a participant is representing himself, an be offering sheet can best be negotiated with that participant.

Jackson said on Twitter the individual in query by no means attempted to barter for him.