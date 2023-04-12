How much does ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ cost on Youtube TV

Youtube TV will make the package deal inexpensive for individuals who already use the streaming provider.

NEW YORK — With 5 months till kickoff, YouTube TV introduced on Tuesday costs and one of the options it’s making plans in its first season as the house of “NFL Sunday Ticket.”

Early-season pricing for present YouTube TV subscribers will vary from $249 to $289 whilst it'll be $349 to $389 for non-subscribers who will get admission to it via YouTube Primetime Channels.

The NFL reached a seven-year settlement with Google closing December to distribute the package deal of out-of-market Sunday afternoon video games on CBS and Fox.

The seven-year deal is value just a little greater than $2 billion according to season. The package deal were on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite tv for pc supplier paid $1.5 billion according to yr on an eight-year contract that expired closing season.

The early-season pricing lasts via June 6. Prices will upward thrust $100 after that. The moderate worth of "Sunday Ticket" when it was once on DirecTV was once $400.

YouTube TV’s “Sunday Ticket” will come with a multiview choice, the place audience will have the ability to watch as many as 4 video games on the similar time. YouTube debuted that characteristic all the way through the hot NCAA Tournament. Accessing key performs can also be to be had.

Viewers who’ve YouTube TV will even have the ability to get admission to NFL Fantasy information and actual time stats.

Google, which owns YouTube, introduced closing yr that YouTube TV had surpassed 5 million subscribers.

“Sunday Ticket” averaged 2 million subscribers on DirecTV.