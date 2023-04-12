Sadio Mane ‘punched Leroy Sane in the face’ after Man City defeat

Sadio Mane is reported to have hit Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane in the face all over a livid dressing room row following Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League.
Sane began the sport in opposition to his former aspect, with Mane coming off the bench for the last 20 mins, however neither may just save you Bayern from falling to an enormous loss which sees all of them however eradicated from the Champions League forward of the 2d leg in their quarter-final tie.
Late in the sport, BILD state that Sane and Mane had a verbal confrontation on the pitch when a transfer broke down, and that dispute carried over into the dressing room after the last whistle.
Mane is claimed to have taken factor with how Sane spoke to him on the pitch and the record even states that the former Liverpool guy struck Sane in the face, leaving visual marks on the German’s face.
Teammates needed to intrude to split the duo, with Sane leaving the dressing room quickly after to calm issues down.
The record comes only a few weeks after the identical outlet claimed Mane discovered himself in a heated argument with then-manager Julian Nagelsmann after he was once benched for the 2d leg in their last-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
It’s the newest combat in what has been a difficult maiden season in Munich for Mane, who joined from Liverpool for £35m all over the summer time.
Mane was once a right away starter upon his arrival however has struggled with each shape and accidents, leaving him with a go back of eleven targets and 5 assists from 32 appearances in all competitions.
He would sooner or later lose his spot in the group to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who climbed to 2d on Bayern’s scoring charts at the back of Jamal Musiala, and has began simply as soon as in the 4 video games up to now underneath new boss Thomas Tuchel.