How Firearm Thefts in Colorado Compare to Other States | Colorado

U.S. firearm gross sales have surged in contemporary years, a development that has coincided with a steep build up in gun violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a file collection of Americans died of gun-related accidents in 2021. While law-abiding voters and not using a purpose of attractive in illegal activity account for the majority of gun purchases, the inflow of weapons in American families will increase the chance of firearms falling into the mistaken fingers, specifically via robbery.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, greater than 1 million firearms had been reported stolen by means of personal voters in the 5 years from 2017 to 2021. Stolen weapons are maximum frequently burgled from houses and automobiles, however some also are taken at once from an individual. Though many stolen weapons are in the end connected to crimes, they’re usually first bought at the black marketplace.

Semi-automatic pistols are by means of some distance essentially the most frequently stolen firearm kind, accounting for over 70% of all reported firearm thefts in the U.S. in the closing 5 years. And all the best 5 stolen calibers – .45, .22, .380, .40, and 9mm – are broadly to be had in semi-automatic handguns. (Here is a take a look at the gun calibers most likely to be used for crime in every state.)

ATF data display that a median of three,336 firearms had been reported stolen from personal voters in Colorado every yr between 2017 and 2021. Adjusting for inhabitants, this comes out to about 57.4 stolen firearms every year for each 100,000 citizens, the twenty fifth maximum amongst states.

An estimated 24.4% of all of the firearms reported stolen between 2017 and 2021 had been in the end recovered in-state.

All knowledge in this tale is from the ATF’s record National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA): Crime Guns – Volume Two. Firearms stolen from gun retail outlets and gunmakers weren’t regarded as in this rating.

Rank State Annual firearm robbery price (according to 100,000 other folks) Avg. num. of firearms stolen from personal voters every year Stolen firearms recovered in state (%) 1 Mississippi 185.1 5,460 24.3 2 Alabama 165.7 8,353 28.4 3 Louisiana 155.1 7,170 30.5 4 South Carolina 150.8 7,825 27.3 5 Georgia 132.3 14,288 26.2 6 Arkansas 131.8 3,989 33.0 7 Alaska 130 953 36.2 8 Missouri 117.9 7,270 28.3 9 Tennessee 116.7 8,143 27.3 10 Oklahoma 111 4,426 27.0 11 New Mexico 106.8 2,260 23.8 12 Kentucky 103.9 4,684 36.5 13 North Carolina 103.9 10,961 28.9 14 West Virginia 97 1,730 19.7 15 Montana 88.7 980 30.3 16 Texas 85.6 25,270 24.6 17 Nevada 83.1 2,614 24.7 18 Indiana 77.3 5,260 26.3 19 Kansas 76 2,230 25.8 20 Arizona 70 5,090 27.9 21 Wyoming 64.7 374 29.5 22 Michigan 64.3 6,462 26.5 23 Florida 64 13,940 29.4 24 Virginia 60.4 5,224 26.5 25 Colorado 57.4 3,336 24.4 26 Oregon 57.1 2,423 26.8 27 Ohio 56.8 6,697 26.0 28 Idaho 53.6 1,018 28.0 29 South Dakota 53.2 476 31.1 30 Washington 52.6 4,074 29.1 31 North Dakota 45.8 355 26.8 32 Pennsylvania 45.3 5,870 26.9 33 Utah 42.1 1,406 33.5 34 Maine 40.8 559 13.8 35 Iowa 39.1 1,249 27.3 36 Vermont 39.1 253 19.3 37 Delaware 37.8 379 24.0 38 Nebraska 37.3 733 35.7 39 Illinois 33.7 4,265 30.0 40 Minnesota 27.3 1,559 29.2 41 New Hampshire 26.8 372 28.9 42 Connecticut 24 866 18.8 43 California 21.7 8,509 14.7 44 Wisconsin 21.3 1,255 0.1 45 Maryland 18.3 1,130 22.8 46 Hawaii 12.1 174 13.6 47 Rhode Island 10.7 117 21.4 48 New York 8.9 1,766 14.6 49 New Jersey 6.8 629 25.3 50 Massachusetts 5.4 378 22.0