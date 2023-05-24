How Firearm Thefts in Colorado Compare to Other States | Colorado

U.S. firearm gross sales have surged in contemporary years, a development that has coincided with a steep build up in gun violence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a file collection of Americans died of gun-related accidents in 2021. While law-abiding voters and not using a purpose of attractive in illegal activity account for the majority of gun purchases, the inflow of weapons in American families will increase the chance of firearms falling into the mistaken fingers, specifically via robbery.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, greater than 1 million firearms had been reported stolen by means of personal voters in the 5 years from 2017 to 2021. Stolen weapons are maximum frequently burgled from houses and automobiles, however some also are taken at once from an individual. Though many stolen weapons are in the end connected to crimes, they’re usually first bought at the black marketplace.
Semi-automatic pistols are by means of some distance essentially the most frequently stolen firearm kind, accounting for over 70% of all reported firearm thefts in the U.S. in the closing 5 years. And all the best 5 stolen calibers – .45, .22, .380, .40, and 9mm – are broadly to be had in semi-automatic handguns. (Here is a take a look at the gun calibers most likely to be used for crime in every state.)
ATF data display that a median of three,336 firearms had been reported stolen from personal voters in Colorado every yr between 2017 and 2021. Adjusting for inhabitants, this comes out to about 57.4 stolen firearms every year for each 100,000 citizens, the twenty fifth maximum amongst states.
An estimated 24.4% of all of the firearms reported stolen between 2017 and 2021 had been in the end recovered in-state.
All knowledge in this tale is from the ATF’s record National Firearms Commerce and Trafficking Assessment (NFCTA): Crime Guns – Volume Two. Firearms stolen from gun retail outlets and gunmakers weren’t regarded as in this rating.
|Rank
|State
|Annual firearm robbery price (according to 100,000 other folks)
|Avg. num. of firearms stolen from personal voters every year
|Stolen firearms recovered in state (%)
|1
|Mississippi
|185.1
|5,460
|24.3
|2
|Alabama
|165.7
|8,353
|28.4
|3
|Louisiana
|155.1
|7,170
|30.5
|4
|South Carolina
|150.8
|7,825
|27.3
|5
|Georgia
|132.3
|14,288
|26.2
|6
|Arkansas
|131.8
|3,989
|33.0
|7
|Alaska
|130
|953
|36.2
|8
|Missouri
|117.9
|7,270
|28.3
|9
|Tennessee
|116.7
|8,143
|27.3
|10
|Oklahoma
|111
|4,426
|27.0
|11
|New Mexico
|106.8
|2,260
|23.8
|12
|Kentucky
|103.9
|4,684
|36.5
|13
|North Carolina
|103.9
|10,961
|28.9
|14
|West Virginia
|97
|1,730
|19.7
|15
|Montana
|88.7
|980
|30.3
|16
|Texas
|85.6
|25,270
|24.6
|17
|Nevada
|83.1
|2,614
|24.7
|18
|Indiana
|77.3
|5,260
|26.3
|19
|Kansas
|76
|2,230
|25.8
|20
|Arizona
|70
|5,090
|27.9
|21
|Wyoming
|64.7
|374
|29.5
|22
|Michigan
|64.3
|6,462
|26.5
|23
|Florida
|64
|13,940
|29.4
|24
|Virginia
|60.4
|5,224
|26.5
|25
|Colorado
|57.4
|3,336
|24.4
|26
|Oregon
|57.1
|2,423
|26.8
|27
|Ohio
|56.8
|6,697
|26.0
|28
|Idaho
|53.6
|1,018
|28.0
|29
|South Dakota
|53.2
|476
|31.1
|30
|Washington
|52.6
|4,074
|29.1
|31
|North Dakota
|45.8
|355
|26.8
|32
|Pennsylvania
|45.3
|5,870
|26.9
|33
|Utah
|42.1
|1,406
|33.5
|34
|Maine
|40.8
|559
|13.8
|35
|Iowa
|39.1
|1,249
|27.3
|36
|Vermont
|39.1
|253
|19.3
|37
|Delaware
|37.8
|379
|24.0
|38
|Nebraska
|37.3
|733
|35.7
|39
|Illinois
|33.7
|4,265
|30.0
|40
|Minnesota
|27.3
|1,559
|29.2
|41
|New Hampshire
|26.8
|372
|28.9
|42
|Connecticut
|24
|866
|18.8
|43
|California
|21.7
|8,509
|14.7
|44
|Wisconsin
|21.3
|1,255
|0.1
|45
|Maryland
|18.3
|1,130
|22.8
|46
|Hawaii
|12.1
|174
|13.6
|47
|Rhode Island
|10.7
|117
|21.4
|48
|New York
|8.9
|1,766
|14.6
|49
|New Jersey
|6.8
|629
|25.3
|50
|Massachusetts
|5.4
|378
|22.0
This article First seemed in the center square