2 arrested after fatal shooting at Baypointe Preserve Apartments

On May nineteenth, a shooting befell at Baypointe Preserve Apartments positioned at 11901 4th Street North in Pinellas County, Florida. The St. Petersburg Police Department spoke back to a decision concerning the incident round 5:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, government found out Derrick D. Mims, elderly 32, mendacity within the parking space with a gunshot wound. Mims used to be instantly transported to the health facility, however sadly succumbed to his accidents and kicked the bucket.

Following the investigation, the police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting. Kevin Lassiter, elderly 32, used to be charged with first-degree homicide, whilst Troy Lassiter, Jr., elderly 26, used to be charged with primary to homicide within the first diploma.

The government have no longer but made up our minds what ended in the shooting, and proceed to actively examine the case.