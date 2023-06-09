How a hypothetical nine-game SEC schedule would look based on Big Ten’s new ‘Flex Protect Plus’ model





With the SEC (Texas and Oklahoma) and Big Ten (USC and UCLA) getting ready so as to add two individuals to their respective leagues in 2024, it's obvious the outdated method of scheduling convention video games via divisions simply may not paintings anymore. While the SEC just lately settled on a stopgap eight-game convention slate for the 2024 season, the Big Ten turns out to have discovered a long-term answer. On Thursday the league introduced 11 competition video games could have "protected" standing in its "Flex Protect Plus" model, which can lend a hand be sure that all groups play one any other once or more each and every two years. Sure, settling on a coherent nine-game model used to be more practical for the Big Ten because it used to be already enjoying 9 league video games prior to the additions of the Bruins and Trojans. Still, the SEC may be told a factor or two from the Big Ten’s announcement because it mulls over a long-term scheduling construction.What would a attainable SEC schedule look like if it followed the Big Ten’s new structure? Below is a projection for the 2024 and 2025 seasons inside of a nine-game model. For this workout, we secure 11 rivalries and incorporated “two-play” combatants, similar to the Big Ten. “Two plays” necessarily function a home-and-home between convention combatants over the 2024 and 2025 seasons and can alternate each and every two years — which means groups could have other “two plays” for the 2026 season — in order that each and every workforce faces every different a minimum of two times over a four-year length. Teams in italics are everlasting opponents | Teams with asterisks (*) are “two play” combatantsAlabamaAuburnTennesseeOle Miss*Breakdown: Some of the holdup on shifting to a nine-game SEC schedule with 3 everlasting combatants appears to be Alabama’s reluctance to just accept a structure that would require it to play Auburn, Tennessee and LSU every season. In this state of affairs, Auburn and Tennessee stay everlasting opponents, however LSU falls off. Ole Miss is a a laugh “two-play” spouse for the reason that Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin training matchup makes for just right leisure.ArkansasLSUOklahoma*Texas A&M*Breakdown: The struggle for the Golden Boot stays intact whilst Arkansas starts with “two-play” dates in opposition to regional foes Oklahoma and Texas A&M. AuburnAlabamaGeorgiaMississippi State*Breakdown: Alabama and Georgia are evident everlasting opponents for Auburn as a result of they’re a few of the maximum storied rivalries within the convention. However, it is a brutal draw given how dominant the ones squads are. To compensate, a Mississippi State program that are supposed to be a few of the maximum beatable within the convention begins out as Auburn’s two-play spouse.FloridaGeorgiaLSUKentucky*Breakdown: Georgia is an evident everlasting rival for Florida, and LSU additionally makes the minimize since that sequence has been a few of the convention’s maximum entertaining in contemporary seasons. Since the ones two everlasting foes are a few of the convention’s easiest, the Gators get what must be a manageable sport in opposition to Kentucky for 2 instantly seasons.GeorgiaAuburnFloridaSouth Carolina*Breakdown: Auburn and Florida are must-haves on the schedule for Georgia. Regionally talking, enjoying South Carolina as a two-play spouse is sensible. You by no means know when the Gamecocks would possibly pull a stunner like they did in 2019. KentuckySouth CarolinaTennessee*Florida*Breakdown: In an effort to compare The Big Ten’s overall of eleven secure rivalries, Kentucky vs. South Carolina arbitrarily receives that designation. Both faculties would be suffering to stay aggressive in a 16-team SEC with 9 league video games, so we’re going to throw them a bone and make allowance them to play every different each and every season.LSU ArkansasFloridaOle Miss*Breakdown: LSU vs. Auburn falls via the wayside since Auburn already has two secure rivalries. But the LSU-Florida sequence, which has been charming in recent times, stays. Also, the Battle for the Golden Boot provides longtime SEC West foes Arkansas and LSU the danger to stay struggling with.Ole MissMississippi StateAlabama*LSU*Breakdown: The Egg Bowl is an absolute should. Playing Alabama and LSU as “two-play” companions to start is a little difficult, however Ole Miss is used to enjoying the ones groups each and every season already. Mississippi StateOle MissTexas A&M*Auburn*Breakdown: The best must-have annual sport for Mississippi State is Ole Miss. After that, conventional SEC West foes Auburn and Texas A&M start as “two-play” companions.MissouriOklahoma*Texas*Vanderbilt*Breakdown: Missouri is the lone workforce that didn’t finally end up with a everlasting rival on this workout. Penn State used to be that workforce within the Big Ten, despite the fact that it’s good to have indubitably argued that Ohio State and/or Michigan would were worthy everlasting combatants for the Nittany Lions. There is not any such evident spouse for Missouri, which used to be an unnatural have compatibility within the SEC East. It will probably be a laugh to look the Tigers sq. off in opposition to former Big 12 foes Texas and Oklahoma, despite the fact that. OklahomaTexasArkansas*Missouri*Breakdown: The Red River Showdown is now below the SEC banner because the Sooners and Longhorns deliver their longstanding feud to a new convention. Getting Arkansas on the schedule is sensible geographically, and it would be the primary regular-season assembly between the groups since 1926. South CarolinaKentuckyVanderbilt*Georgia*Breakdown: It’s now not like Kentucky-South Carolina is a few nice competition. But the 2 groups have performed annually since South Carolina joined the SEC in 1992, and it is a quite even sequence with South Carolina preserving an 18-13 edge over that point.TennesseeAlabamaVanderbiltKentucky*Breakdown: The “Third Saturday in October” assembly between the Volunteers and Crimson Tide has been put on the reducing block amid convention realignment, however this model permits for its preservation. As reimbursement for taking part in Alabama each and every season, the Volunteers will even play in-state foe Vanderbilt on an annual foundation.TexasOklahomaTexas A&MMissouri*Breakdown: Yes, that is proper. Texas is enjoying Oklahoma and Texas A&M each and every season. The Aggies and Longhorns have not performed since 2011, which used to be A&M’s ultimate season within the Big 12. But what are we doing right here if those distrusting in-state foes don’t seem to be enjoying each and every season? Texas A&MTexasMississippi State*Arkansas*Breakdown: Texas A&M broke clear of the Longhorns via shifting to the SEC, and the varsity’s brass turns out unenthused about Texas becoming a member of the convention. But those are the video games that make faculty soccer particular. They’re going to play every different once more, irrespective of the everlasting structure the SEC settles on. Might as smartly make it an annual sport.VanderbiltTennessee Missouri*South Carolina*Breakdown: Tennessee is Vanderbilt’s best true rival. Though the Volunteers have regained their profitable tactics within the sequence, it wasn’t way back that the Commodores ran off 5 wins in a seven-year length. 