Grant Williams injury update: Celtics forward undergoes hand surgery; will be ready for training camp

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams underwent surgical procedure on his left hand on Friday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams have been coping with the injury since March, however determined to play during the ache in a playoff run that noticed the Boston Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference finals. He’s anticipated to make a complete restoration in time for training camp firstly of the 2023-24 season, in line with Wojnarowski.

Williams performed a pivotal position in Boston’s playoff run this season, and will input limited loose company this summer season. He’s amongst CBS Sports’ best 50 loose brokers set to hit the marketplace this summer season, however given his limited standing the Celtics will be ready to compare any be offering sheet he receives in the event that they need to stay him round. While Williams’ taking part in time used to be up and down this season, when he used to be within the rotation he shot 39.5% from 3-point territory, and a good higher 45% within the postseason. He did all of this regardless of coping with a ligament injury in his proper elbow courting again to February of this season.

- Advertisement -

The defensive versatility that Williams supplies and his constant 3-point taking pictures will have to make him a sizzling commodity within the offseason, so Boston no doubt may not be the one suitors for his services and products. Or, if the Celtics’ need to support in alternative ways as a way to get again to the NBA Finals, they might glance to make Williams a part of a sign-and-trade deal if there is somebody else available in the market that Boston would favor.

We’ll have to attend and notice how Williams’ loose company shakes out on the finish of June, however anywhere he lands, he will have a hand injury to paintings again from forward of subsequent season.