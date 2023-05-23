Houston Opens Tourney Slate with Seven Seed Tulane

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Houston baseball workforce, because the No. 2 seed, begins its American Athletic Conference Championship bid towards Tulane, the No. 7 seed, in a noon fixture on Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

GAME 1 – NO. 7 SEED TULANE Date | Time Tuesday, May 23 | 3:00 p.m. CT Location BayCare Ballpark | Clearwater, Florida TV ESPN+ Radio The Varsity Network | Jeremy Branham Live Results StatBroadcast Game Notes Houston

AMERICAN TOURNAMENT. For the general time, the Houston baseball workforce will compete within the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Cougars completed moment total within the common season standings. This is the second one time in program historical past that Houston has been the No. 2-seed within the American match and the best possible since 2018.

CONFERENCE CHAMP TITLE. Houston, after lacking the common season name via simply 0.5 video games, is taking a look ahead to finishing this season with its 6th American Championship name. The Cougars ultimate accomplished this feat in 2018 after they gained the common season name. In 2017, the workforce additionally gained each the common and match championship.

EIGHT-STRAIGHT SERIES WINS. The Cougars turned into the primary workforce in program historical past to win each and every convention collection. Moreover, they had been the one workforce to perform this within the American this season.

10+ DAYS. With a document of 29 video games this season, the Cougars have accomplished 10+ hits in 15 video games alongside with registering 15+ hits in 9 video games. In addition, Houston has scored 10+ runs in 14 video games this season.

NATIONAL RANKINGS. Currently, the Cougars are ranked No. 6 within the country in fielding proportion at 0.982, which marks the second-best in Houston’s single-season document books. Also, Houston ranks No. 12 in double performs, having made 49 this season.

SCOUTING TULANE. Following the sweep of Tulane within the penultimate week of convention play, the Cougars head-on towards the Green Wave as soon as once more within the first spherical of the convention match.

LAST TIME OUT. In their eighth-straight convention win, the Cougars emerged victorious over Cincinnati 7-6.

MURRAY MANIA. Houston’s two-way participant, Justin Murray, has made his mark at the baseball program. The junior used to be named Newcomer Position Player of the Year within the American and All-Conference First Team after main the convention in batting moderate and stolen bases and used to be moment in hits and RBI. His sizzling bat inspired everybody, and the software participant has been easiest on the plate two occasions this season towards Memphis (5-5) and Tulane (4-4), alongside with being named Conference Player of the Week ultimate week and Conference Pitcher of the Week this week.

CONFERENCE AWARDS. Juniors Justin Murray and Zach Arnold had been named to the American Athletic All-Conference first workforce the day prior to this. Murray earned the honors in the beginning base, whilst Arnold grabbed the 3rd base spot. Murray used to be additionally named Newcomver Position Player of the Year after his standout efficiency in each the sphere and at the mound.

