Spring man sentenced to 13 months for Jan. 6 crimes at Capitol

MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: 234 arrested at ‘Go Topless Jeep Weekend’ on Bolivar Peninsula

Lollar drove from Spring, Texas to a resort in Arlington, Virginia within the days main up to the January sixth rise up at the U.S. Capitol. According to prosecutors, Lollar introduced an AR-15 rifle, frame armor, and a fuel masks with him on his cross-country highway go back and forth. He texted a pal en direction, announcing “I’m about to head to D.C. We are going to try and save the country.”

- Advertisement -

During the rally at the Capitol grounds that used to be held by way of then-President Donald Trump on January sixth, Lollar wore frame armor, a fuel masks, and a “Keep America Great” hat. Prosecutors say that he used to be a number of the people who entered the development “with the purpose of disrupting then-Vice President Pence’s certification of the 2020 election.”

While throughout the Capitol rotunda, Lollar fought with law enforcement officials and used to be pepper-sprayed throughout the altercation. After the rebellion ended, he bragged on social media about being “gassed,” and likewise recorded himself resisting law enforcement officials as they attempted to push crowds out of the rotunda. Cameras worn by way of police captured pictures of Lollar throwing his frame in opposition to rebellion shields as police tried to transparent the development.

Lollar used to be charged on January fifteenth, 2021, within the early days of the investigation that has led to over 1,000 arrests. He used to be first of all charged with more than one crimes, together with knowingly coming into or closing in any limited development with out lawful authority and impeding or disrupting respectable purposes; obstructing or impeding legislation enforcement officer throughout civil dysfunction and obstruction federally safe purposes; and violent access and disorderly habits on Capitol grounds.

- Advertisement -

(*6*)

Lollar used to be became in to the FBI by way of one among his Facebook buddies who had observed one of the vital posts he made throughout the rebellion. In the times following the rise up, Lollar’s sister seemed to urge him to delete his post as a result of the potential for federal prosecution.

At least 74 Texans were charged with crimes similar to the rise up. As of May fifth, 2022, 574 out of the 1,003 other people charged in connection to the Capitol assault had pleaded accountable to at least one price. Another 94 were convicted following trials, in accordance to the Justice Department. Nearly 300 other people were sentenced to serve time in federal jail.

- Advertisement -

[email protected]