Lydell Ellliott Grant, 46, has been charged with the murder of Edwin Arevalo, 33, Houston Police said in a news release.

Arevalo’s Toyota Yaris struck Grant’s white Lexus sedan Thursday night time at 13000 Hiram Clarke Road.

Grant then allegedly were given out of his automotive, shot Arevalo after which fled in his automobile, officers stated.

Arevalo’s frame was once discovered by way of police about 11:45 p.m., government stated.

Police acquired a warrant for Grant’s arrest after he was once known because the suspect, officers stated. Grant was once taken into custody Friday with out incident, police stated.

In 2021, Grant made nationwide headlines after he was once discovered blameless after being sentenced to life in jail for a 2010 stabbing in Montrose.

Grant was once convicted in a 2012 trial in Harris County for the loss of life of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn on Dec. 10, 2010 out of doors of Blur Bar. The conviction was once made in accordance with testimony by way of six eye witnesses, no less than one among whom later recanted his testimony in step with the appeals court docket.

Grant spent years of his murder conviction writing enchantment letters, which stuck the eye of the Innocence Project of Texas, a nonprofit group devoted to helping inmates with wrongful convictions.

As a results of Grant’s letters, the Innocence Project of Texas carried out a brand new DNA research, which found out a brand new suspect within the stabbing, a 41-year-old Georgia man named Jermarico Carter.

Carter confessed to the stabbing, which dominated out Grant because the suspect and proved his innocence within the crime.

Grant was once launched from jail on bond in November 2019 whilst the case was once being re-investigated by way of government.

In December 2019, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg introduced that government controlled to trace down Carter and arrested him.

Nine years after his conviction and 18 months after his unlock, Grant won a ruling that formally declared him blameless by way of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Hannah Dellinger and Anna Bauman contributed to this tale.