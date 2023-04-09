Streaking Rays move to 8-0 with another blowout win as sluggers, rotation continue to dominate

Only 12 groups in baseball historical past have began a season with an extended undefeated streak than the 2023 Tampa Bay Rays.

On Saturday, it was once an 11-0 win over the Oakland Athletics. Isaac Paredes and Randy Arozarena each had two-RBI singles to get the Rays going. Manuel Margot homered within the backside of the 6th and later that inning Brandon Lowe clubbed a three-run shot to make this one a laugher. Again. Arozarena, who slugged a two-run homer within the 8th, has 10 RBI in 8 video games whilst slashing .367/.472/.667. Paredes has 9 RBI. Wander Franco is hitting .364/.417/.727.

Jeffrey Springs was once dominant at the hill, too, for the second one time in two outings this season.

The Rays are actually 8-0 and feature outscored their fighters 64-18. That +46 run differential is just about to remaining yr’s +52 mark and that was once a complete season for a playoff staff. It’s simply been an absurd get started.

The Rays are coming near historical past, too. As famous, handiest 12 groups have had an extended undefeated streak to get started the season. Here they’re:

13-0: 1987 Brewers, 1982 Braves

11-0: 1981 A’s

10-0: 1966 Indians, 1962 Pirates, 1955 Dodgers*

9-0: 2003 Royals, 1990 Reds*, 1984 Tigers*, 1944 Browns, 1940 Dodgers, 1918 Giants

The asterisks be aware the groups indexed that went on to win the World Series.

If there may be any caveat to this run, it will be the vulnerable time table the Rays have performed to this level. Their 3 fighters — Tigers, Nationals and A’s — had been extensively anticipated to be some of the worst groups in baseball this season. Even ahead of the season began, there was once a controversy that they had been the 3 worst.

Still, luck in baseball is successful sequence. Good groups deal with industry and a a hit get started for the Rays to this level would’ve been one thing like 6-2 and even 5-3. Instead, they’re 8-0 and simply bludgeoning groups.

Not handiest that, however they are going to get well. Tyler Glasnow has ace upside and sports activities a three.05 ERA (136 ERA+) with 364 strikeouts in 268 1/3 innings in his 50 occupation begins with the Rays. He’s these days at the shelf with on indirect damage and shall be again someday in May.

When Glasnow does go back, the Rays may neatly have 3 frontline starters in Shane McClanahan, Springs and Glasnow alongside with Drew Rasmussen and Zach Eflin as an attractive stellar 4-5 punch on the back-end of the rotation.

Regardless, the Rays are already flying top. They entered Saturday with a 2 1/2 recreation lead. That’s lovely fast paintings in slightly over every week.