House G.O.P. Passes Debt Limit Bill, Paving the Way for a Clash With Biden

WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday narrowly handed Republicans’ invoice to boost the debt ceiling whilst slicing spending and unraveling main components of President Biden’s home schedule, in a G.O.P. bid to pressure Mr. Biden to barter over spending discounts or chance a catastrophic debt default.

Facing his most important problem since being elected to his post, Speaker Kevin McCarthy slightly cobbled in combination the votes to go the invoice, which was once licensed 217 to 215 alongside birthday celebration traces.

The law would lift the debt ceiling into subsequent yr in change for freezing spending finally yr’s ranges for a decade — a just about 14 % minimize — in addition to rolling again portions of Mr. Biden’s landmark well being, local weather and tax regulation, implementing paintings necessities on social methods, and increasing mining and fossil gas manufacturing.

Even Republicans conceded that their law was once headed nowhere; Mr. Biden has threatened to veto it, and the measure is useless on arrival in the Democratic-led Senate. Without motion by means of Congress to boost the debt prohibit, which is projected to be reached as early as this summer time, the U.S. executive faces a doubtlessly catastrophic default.