NAIROBI, Kenya — The guy who impressed the movie “Hotel Rwanda” and was once freed by Rwanda final week from a terrorism sentence has arrived in Qatar on his way to reuniting with family in the United States.

Paul Rusesabagina is these days in Doha, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby instructed newshounds on Monday.

“He will soon be making his way back to the United States. And his family is, as I’m sure no one is surprised, they’re eager to welcome him back here, home. The White House has been and remains engaged in every step of this process,” Kirby stated.

The 68-year-old Rusesabagina, a U.S. criminal resident and Belgian citizen who had left Rwanda after saving masses of countrymen in the rustic’s 1994 genocide, was once convicted in 2021 of terrorism offenses and sentenced to 25 years in jail in a broadly criticized trial.

Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 throughout a talk over with to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and seemed days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His family alleged he was once abducted. He was once convicted on 8 fees together with club in a terrorist team, homicide and abduction.

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was once in reaction to his grievance of longtime President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Kagame’s executive has again and again denied focused on dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

In a signed letter to Kagame dated Oct. 14 and posted on the justice ministry’s web page, the sick Rusesabagina expressed remorseful about for any violence and wrote that “if I am granted a pardon and released, I understand fully that I will spend the remainder of my days in the United States in quiet reflection. I can assure you through this letter that I hold no personal or political ambitions otherwise. I will leave questions regarding Rwandan politics behind me.”

His arrest was once a supply of friction with the U.S. and others at a time when Rwanda's executive has additionally been underneath drive over tensions with neighboring Congo and Britain's plan to deport asylum-seekers to the small east African country.

Kirby stated U.S. nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan in my opinion engaged in the case, “really doing the final heavy lifting to get Paul released and to get him on his way home.”