Nashville school shooting updates: Authorities search for answers with motive unknown

Police mentioned it sounds as if the fatal shooting used to be a centered assault.

Authorities are looking out for answers after a shooter killed six other people at a non-public Christian fundamental school in Tennessee’s capital town on Monday morning.

The suspect — recognized as Audrey Hale, 28, of Nashville — had an in depth map of the Covenant School and allegedly shot in the course of the door to realize access ahead of gunning down 3 scholars and 3 personnel participants, in line with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A motive stays unknown.

“We have not been able to determine a motive as of yet. The investigation is still very much ongoing,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake informed ABC News in an interview Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

The slain kids had been recognized as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years previous. The deceased adults had been recognized as 61-year-old exchange trainer Cynthia Peak, 61-year-old custodian Mike Hill and 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, who used to be head of the school, police mentioned.

The suspect used to be armed with no less than two assault-style rifles in addition to a handgun. At least two of the ones guns had been bought legally and in the neighborhood, in line with police.

About 14 mins after the preliminary 911 name got here in, officials shot and killed the suspect in a foyer space on the second one ground of the school, police mentioned.

Investigators imagine the suspect used to be a former scholar. The suspect had a map “of how this was all going to take place” in addition to “writings,” and it sounds as if the shooting used to be a centered assault, in line with Drake.

Drake had informed journalists that the suspect used to be feminine and recognized as transgender however did not right away supply extra main points. A police spokesperson later informed ABC News that the suspect used to be assigned feminine at beginning however pointed to a social media account connected to the suspect that incorporated using the pronouns he/him.

The Covenant School is for scholars in preschool via 6th grade. There are about 209 scholars and 40 to 50 personnel participants. It does no longer have a school useful resource officer, police mentioned.

ABC News’ Alex Faul, James Hill, Molly Nagle and Emily Shapiro contributed to this file.